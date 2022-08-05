SUPERIOR, Neb. — With a Week 0 matchup against Alma looming, Superior has been focused on learning the ins and outs of 8-Man football. "It was really slow just understanding the different things you have to do in 8-Man and understanding that the field is so much smaller," said senior Jacob Meyer. "After our first warmup game we played against Palmer, it really picked up and we just started to get the hang of it more and more as we went on."

SUPERIOR, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO