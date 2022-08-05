ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

foxnebraska.com

Kansas man drowns at Nance County lake

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities said a Kansas man has drowned at lake south of Genoa. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said at around 1:23 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a reported drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. When deputies first arrived, they were told that...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings College welcomes freshmen with new First 48 program

HASTINGS, Neb. — Before the Hastings College football team holds their first fall practices this weekend, the newest Broncos received an extra special welcome. The HC Student Engagement team, in coordination with head coach Matt Franzen, hosted the inaugural First 48 program, aimed at helping the freshmen adjust to college and its many challenges.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number

KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Tom McCann honored as Athlete of the Year at Nebraska Senior Games

With 19 different sports spread out across four days, there's something for everyone at the Nebraska Senior Games. For Kearney legend Tom McCann, participating is a summer tradition filled with comradery and competition to last the entire year. "This year, I think I'm in 14 events," said McCann. "Like basketball...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Superior transitions to 8-Man with new QB ahead of Week 0 matchup

SUPERIOR, Neb. — With a Week 0 matchup against Alma looming, Superior has been focused on learning the ins and outs of 8-Man football. "It was really slow just understanding the different things you have to do in 8-Man and understanding that the field is so much smaller," said senior Jacob Meyer. "After our first warmup game we played against Palmer, it really picked up and we just started to get the hang of it more and more as we went on."
SUPERIOR, NE

