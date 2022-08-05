Read on foxnebraska.com
2nd annual Kite Festival brought together local and out-of-state kiters for a purpose
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Kite Festival returned with the purpose of getting more people out into the parks. Not for one, but for two years already the kite festival has been filling up Grand Island’s sky with kites of many colors, designs, and unbelievable sizes. Pro-kiter Scott...
Kansas man drowns at Nance County lake
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities said a Kansas man has drowned at lake south of Genoa. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said at around 1:23 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a reported drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. When deputies first arrived, they were told that...
Hastings College welcomes freshmen with new First 48 program
HASTINGS, Neb. — Before the Hastings College football team holds their first fall practices this weekend, the newest Broncos received an extra special welcome. The HC Student Engagement team, in coordination with head coach Matt Franzen, hosted the inaugural First 48 program, aimed at helping the freshmen adjust to college and its many challenges.
Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number
KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff near Missouri River I-80 bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A Gibbon man was arrested following a pursuit and standoff Friday morning on Interstate 80 near the Missouri River bridge in Omaha. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, no driver’s license and traffic violations.
Tom McCann honored as Athlete of the Year at Nebraska Senior Games
With 19 different sports spread out across four days, there's something for everyone at the Nebraska Senior Games. For Kearney legend Tom McCann, participating is a summer tradition filled with comradery and competition to last the entire year. "This year, I think I'm in 14 events," said McCann. "Like basketball...
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
Superior transitions to 8-Man with new QB ahead of Week 0 matchup
SUPERIOR, Neb. — With a Week 0 matchup against Alma looming, Superior has been focused on learning the ins and outs of 8-Man football. "It was really slow just understanding the different things you have to do in 8-Man and understanding that the field is so much smaller," said senior Jacob Meyer. "After our first warmup game we played against Palmer, it really picked up and we just started to get the hang of it more and more as we went on."
