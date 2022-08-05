ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man to face trial accused of murdering missing woman

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnBly_0h5qdUav00

A man will face trial next year accused of the murder of a woman who disappeared a decade ago.

Darren Osment appeared before Bristol Crown Court accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland.

The shaven-headed 40-year-old faces a three-week trial before a High Court judge beginning on March 13 2023.

Judge Peter Blair QC, The Recorder of Bristol, said a pre-trial preparation hearing would take place on November 14.

Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, did not enter a plea to the single charge he faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvNpJ_0h5qdUav00
A man has now been charged with the murder of Claire Holland who was last seen alive 10 years ago leaving a pub in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA) (PA Media)

Mark Linehan, representing the defendant, did not make an application for bail and Osment was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

The judge told Osment: “We are going to have another court hearing on November 14 to deal with further case management directions making sure you have the material from the prosecution that you need, and your lawyers need in order to represent your case and respond.

“In the meantime I am going to remand you into custody and there is no bail application being made today.”

On Thursday, Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard he is accused of murdering Ms Holland on a date between June 5 and June 8 2012.

Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

She was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Hundreds of children subjected to ‘traumatising’ strip-searches by Met – figures

More than six hundred children underwent “intrusive and traumatising” strip-searches by the Metropolitan Police over a two-year period, with black boys disproportionately targeted, figures show. Some 650 10-17-year-olds were strip-searched by Met officers between 2018 and 2020, according to data obtained from Scotland Yard by the Children’s Commissioner....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California dermatologist is arrested for 'poisoning her husband' after he told cops he'd been sick for a month and set up camera in their $2.7m mansion to PROVE IT

A California dermatologist has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband and causing him serious injuries after he told police he became sick and handed them video evidence he says proves his claim. Yue P. Yu, 45, was arrested on Thursday night around 6 pm outside her dermatology office located...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Bristol Crown Court#High Court#The Recorder Of#Chessel Drive Patchway
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Police pursuit of man who allegedly stabbed roommate leads to officer-involved shooting

A shootout erupted between Maricopa police officers and 50-year-old Michael Zapata after he allegedly stabbed his roommate and fled the scene on Sunday afternoon, Maricopa Police Department said in a statement. Maricopa police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a knife around 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the statement, they...
MARICOPA, AZ
newschain

Charities condemn ‘shocking’ child strip searches by Met Police

Charities have condemned the “shocking” number of children who have been strip searched by the Metropolitan Police without an appropriate adult present. The overwhelming response to what they describe as the forces’s “appalling” actions comes after data obtained from Scotland Yard by the Children’s Commissioner showed some 650 children aged 10 to 17 were strip-searched by Met officers between 2018 and 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Commonwealth Esports Championships helping change perceptions of female gamers

The Commonwealth Esports Championships are helping to normalise female participation in gaming and end a misogynistic culture, according to members of the England women’s team. England’s Rocket League players, who compete on Sunday, say they have in the past been told to ‘get back in the kitchen’ and subjected...
VIDEO GAMES
newschain

Former president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

Former US president Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement on Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. A person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press the action was related to a probe of whether Mr Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.
POTUS
newschain

Health researchers must do more to gain trust of Muslims, new report finds

Health researchers need to do more to gain the trust of Muslim people, new research suggests. New data indicates that Muslim people living in the UK think health research is very important, but only a small number have taken part in any genetic research studies. According to a new report,...
WORLD
newschain

Raab: Emergency budget plans from Truss risk being Tory electoral suicide note

Liz Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has claimed. Mr Raab, a supporter of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, said Ms Truss is proposing “limited” tax cuts via her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, arguing it would “do little” for the most vulnerable.
POLITICS
newschain

Hot summer weather buoys retail sales as inflation pressure continues

Demand for summer clothing and picnic food during the hot weather helped sales at retailers rebound last month, according to new figures. The BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor for July showed that total sales increased by 2.3% during the month, bringing to an end three consecutive months of decline. Nevertheless, industry...
BUSINESS
newschain

John Travolta leads tributes to Dame Olivia Newton-John following her death

John Travolta has led tributes to his Grease costar Dame Olivia Newton-John and her “incredible impact” following news of her death. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning at the age of 73, with her husband confirming her death on social media.
CANCER
newschain

Wolves sign Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes

Wolves have signed Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes on a five-year contract. Just minutes after confirming captain Conor Coady had left to join Everton on loan, the club announced the arrival of the 25-year-old former Benfica academy graduate. “We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kylie Minogue and Peter Andre among those to remember Dame Olivia Newton-John

Kylie Minogue, Peter Andre and Nancy Sinatra are among the famous faces who have paid tribute to “beautiful and strong” Dame Olivia Newton-John, following her death aged 73. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy