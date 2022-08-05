ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Orlando security checkpoints begin this weekend

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — As people head to downtown Orlando nightclubs this weekend, there will be some noticeable changes.

Friday will be the first night the city is rolling out its new security plan for late-night bars and clubs.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the changes are in response to last weekend’s shooting on South Orange Avenue that left seven people hurt.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to make sure downtown is safe,” Dyer said.

The plan calls for barricades, or “controlled access points,” to be set up on both sides of Central Boulevard, Washington Street, and east, west, and south Pine Street.

K-9 units will also be at seven different locations.

Orlando resident Rashim Williams said he welcomes the changes and incidents like the one last week are bad for business.

“It’s bad. Bad for the neighborhood, to everything around and it makes me feel unsafe,” Williams said.

The city said metal detectors will be added but it is having trouble finding a vendor available this weekend, so it could take six to eight weeks before they could be in place.

Under Florida law, however, the only people who will go through the metal detectors are those who volunteer and weapons can also be seized if an individual does not have a permit or if police have probable cause.

Comments / 3

wake up call
3d ago

and it begins, so you know, the people getting harassed and arrested will be you and your friends trying to have a good time, this is their opportunity to put you in a surveillance state🇺🇸 and it never ends

Reply(1)
2
 

