fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
Help Philadelphia Detectives Identify Burglary Suspect
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you know this man? Philadelphia Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in released still photos. Authorities state that on August 4, 2022, at 3:25 am, an unknown black male broke into Beaudee Lash Bar located at 1126 Chestnut St. Once inside the suspect took a cash register containing $100 and then fled in an unknown direction.
Wilmington Police Make Arrest on Market Street, Recover Gun with Obliterated Serial Number
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of North Market Street. Police made contact with the operator, 28-year-old Hakeem Harriott, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, 3 oxycodone pills, and .9 grams of marijuana. Police took Harriott into custody without incident.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OVERLOOK COLONY
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the West Brandywine Avenue area for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The officers rendered medical...
Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter
WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Bakery Driver Robbed At Gunpoint Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area according to. Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said 0n August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New...
WDEL 1150AM
Young woman shot to death in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Federal Prison for Cyberstalking and Threats
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Greene County, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 37 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release on his convictions for cyberstalking and communication of threats to injure, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge J....
Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another
District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
Man Charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Clifford E. Wilson, age 41, of West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and related charges after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office approved the filing on August 4th, 2022. Parkesburg Borough Police say that on July 8, 2022, officers...
Three Men Arrested After Wilmington Police Find Loaded Gun, Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges:. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 4:27 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the unit block of East 24th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old Jabrei Chase, and two occupants, 22-year-old Elijah Collins and 23-year-old Jerry Toston of Newark. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 90 grams of marijuana, and $553 in currency. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
wabcradio.com
Widow of Slain Philadelphia Police Officer Blames Progressive Policies of Philly DA
PHILADELPHIA (77WABC) — The widow of a slain Philadelphia officer had a message for liberal mega-donor George Soros on Thursday after he defended far-left district attorneys and their policies, including those of Pennsylvania district attorney Larry Krasner, who she blames for her husband’s murder. Sgt. James O’Connor, a...
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced to 42-88 Years in Prison
WEST CHESTER, PA —Judge Alita Rovito sentenced former Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Darren Lawrence, age 62, of Wilmington, Delaware, to 42-88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In September 2021, the defendant was convicted of 19 counts of abuse, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges. The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between nine and twelve years old and left in his care.
phl17.com
Woman critically injured, shot four times in the stomach in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after being shot six times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The incident happened on the 2800 block of West Oakdale Street around 3:11 pm Sunday. According to police, a 49-year-old woman was shot twice to each side of her stomach...
50-Year-Old Man Charged With Possession of a Controlled Substance
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 12:51 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Jessup Street following a drug investigation. Police took 50-year-old Marlin Chapman into custody without incident and recovered 82 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road just before 10 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Grant Avenue in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man in a seated position in the road. According to police, the man attempted to brake, but he struck the 39-year-old, which threw him into left lane of the eastbound side of the roadway. Police say a passerby applied a tourniquet to the 39-year-old man’s leg as the was lying unresponsive on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities say. The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured. Police say no charges have been filed at this time as the incident is under investigation.
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New Castle, attempted to start his delivery truck when he noticed that the catalytic converter had been removed. Shortly afterwards, the employee was approached by three subjects in the parking lot. One of the subjects produced a handgun and demanded that the employee surrender his cell phone. The employee complied, and the three suspects subsequently fled the area in a dark-colored SUV towards an unknown destination. Further investigation revealed that a large number of catalytic converters had been removed from numerous trucks parked at the business complex.
