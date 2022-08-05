Read on www.danapointtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Venture Property Management Sells Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Southern California for $70.45MM
LOS ANGELES –– Berkadia announced today the combined sales of three multifamily properties located in California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles teamed up with Mitchell Shapiro to complete the $70.45 million in combined sales on behalf of the seller, California-based Venture Property Management. “We received...
smobserved.com
Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown
8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside county.
KTLA.com
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
nypressnews.com
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people
Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
IN THIS ARTICLE
enjoyorangecounty.com
Orange County Beaches: Newport Beach
Newport Beach has over 8 miles of some of the best beaches in Orange County, so there are plenty of options for you to consider when you’re planning your next beach day. Here’s all the beaches in Newport plus everything you need to know to plan an awesome day in the sun.
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
knewsradio.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
Orange County's COVID-19 Wave Slowing
Orange County's COVID-19 most recent wave continued showing signs of slowing, but nearly all of the 21 newly logged fatalities happened in July, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Quirk-Silva: The Critical Need to Increase Public Restrooms Access in California
Bathrooms are essential to the daily lives of everyone on the planet. Moreover, as California transitions from pandemic restrictions to “learning to live with Covid,” the ability to access public restrooms and provide opportunities for proper handwashing & hygiene experiences will be a critical part of the State’s public health response. The 2022 Orange County Point in Time count, the first since the pandemic disrupted plans for the last homeless census, found 5,718 people experiencing homelessness within the County. That large number springs Mahatma Gandhi’s quote to my mind, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Regardless of political party identification, governmental infrastructure needs to be more responsive to the problems of today before they become compounded obstacles for future generations to inherit in the coming years.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
lafocusnewspaper.com
US Open of Surfing: Hawaiians dominate big Huntington Beach event
Hawaiian surfer Ezekiel Lau didn’t need the victory-lap wave in the final moments of the Vans US Open of Surfing, but the powerhouse surfer didn’t waste the moment to wow the crowd as he rode toward shore, his fists in the air as fans rushed him on the sand.
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
Take a guess which big city has the highest rents
Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
Comments / 0