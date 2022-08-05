ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Venture Property Management Sells Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Southern California for $70.45MM

LOS ANGELES –– Berkadia announced today the combined sales of three multifamily properties located in California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles teamed up with Mitchell Shapiro to complete the $70.45 million in combined sales on behalf of the seller, California-based Venture Property Management. “We received...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown

8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California

(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Business
City
Dana Point, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Dana Point, CA
Business
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people

Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Estate Agent#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Real Estate Guru#Mls
enjoyorangecounty.com

Orange County Beaches: Newport Beach

Newport Beach has over 8 miles of some of the best beaches in Orange County, so there are plenty of options for you to consider when you’re planning your next beach day. Here’s all the beaches in Newport plus everything you need to know to plan an awesome day in the sun.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
knewsradio.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Malibu Times

LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Quirk-Silva: The Critical Need to Increase Public Restrooms Access in California

Bathrooms are essential to the daily lives of everyone on the planet. Moreover, as California transitions from pandemic restrictions to “learning to live with Covid,” the ability to access public restrooms and provide opportunities for proper handwashing & hygiene experiences will be a critical part of the State’s public health response. The 2022 Orange County Point in Time count, the first since the pandemic disrupted plans for the last homeless census, found 5,718 people experiencing homelessness within the County. That large number springs Mahatma Gandhi’s quote to my mind, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Regardless of political party identification, governmental infrastructure needs to be more responsive to the problems of today before they become compounded obstacles for future generations to inherit in the coming years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal

First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy