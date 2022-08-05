Okoboji-area churches help to organize food-packing drive for Ukrainian refugees

Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Donald A. Kuhnau, 85
Donald A. Kuhnau, 85 of Alexandria, formerly of Estherville, Iowa, died on Monday, August 1st. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 11th at the Grand Arbor Community Room in Alexandria. Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Man arrested for attempted murder at Storm Lake hotel
A Texas man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police learned that he allegedly attacked someone in a hotel room on Friday
Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County
A teenager has died of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. A 15-year-old male was driving a Honda moped southbound on Highway 60, while 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra westbound on 280th Street. The two vehicles collided.
Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
