ŌNŌCOR Reports First-In-Human Use of the ŌNŌ Retrieval System

Read on www.mychesco.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Penn researchers to launch clinical trials on addiction treatment to reduce overdose deaths
Philadelphia health officials expect last year’s overdose deaths to set a new record once the final tally is in. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania think they may have a way to reduce that number.
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant
MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently announced the granting of inducement awards to twelve new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
TELA Bio Highlights Results from BRAVO and ReBAR Studies on the Benefits of OviTex
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that two studies examining clinical outcomes with the use of its OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix will be presented at the 2022 American Hernia Society (AHS) Meeting. The conference, taking place from September 14-16, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina, will highlight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Passage Bio to Present at 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) announced it will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the upcoming 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference being held from August 9-10, 2022. Format: Panel Discussion. Title: Headspace – Updates in CNS Gene Therapy. Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Chester County-based Biotechnology Company Highlights Important Milestones During Business Update
MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc.(NASDAQ: OCGN) reported financial results Friday for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a general business update. “The second quarter was marked by several important milestones,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “On the vaccine front, we continued to work diligently with our co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, to ensure we execute our planned clinical and commercial objectives for COVAXIN™ – a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”
Relocating to Pennsylvania? LISA HOME MORTGAGE Can Provide Flexible Finance Options
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The housing market in Pennsylvania has become a hot commodity as droves of buyers relocate from New York City to Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, and Pittsburgh. New York City is coping with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, new variants, and contending with the current rental costs, which are at an all-time high. While New Yorkers are a tough breed, loyal to their hometown, many are now enjoying the benefits of homeownership in Pennsylvania.
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
phillyvoice.com
Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM
Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
Sungard AS Announces Successful Bid for a Majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network Business
WAYNE, PA — Sungard Availability Services recently announced that, subject to court approval, it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers to acquire a majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network business. The transaction with 365 Data Centers is subject to court approval and customary closing conditions. The hearing by the court to approve the Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers is scheduled for August 24, 2022. The Company expects the transaction to close this fall.
Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency for Monday, Tuesday
Due to forecasted heat index values, Philadelphia health officials have issued a Heat Health Emergency for Monday and Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vishay Intertechnology Receives Research Results R&D Grant
MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.
AMETEK Announces Appointment of Suzanne Stefany to Board of Directors
BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced that its Board of Directors recently appointed Suzanne Stefany as a new director of the Company. Ms. Stefany is a Partner at PJT Partners, an investment bank headquartered in New York City, where she serves as an advisor to leading global multi-industry companies, advising, and executing on complex strategic and capital market transactions.
1,800 Fall Flights Cut at Philly Airport by American Airlines
Image via Philadelphia International Airport. Labor shortages have forced American Airlines to cut more than 1,800 domestic flights in September and October at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Financial Advisors: Learn from Mr. Krabs’ Mistakes
The new campaign showcases Mr. Krabs, a beloved crustacean and small business owner, within Envestnet's Next-Gen Client Portal. BERWYN, PA — Envestnet is partnering with Nickelodeon to take a closer look at SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Mr. Krabs’ imagined finances in their latest omnichannel brand campaign. The new digital interactive campaign features clips of Mr. Krabs’ experiences as a small business owner that serve as entertaining examples of being a proprietor. Envestnet empowers financial advisors to serve as heroes who help their clients live an Intelligent Financial Life™ through its connected financial wellness ecosystem.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Senator Comitta Introduces Legislation to Reform Hospital Closure Process
WEST CHESTER, PA — In order to empower greater community input and increase public transparency, state Senator Carolyn Comitta is introducing legislation to reform the process around hospital closures. “A sudden, profit-driven decision to close an emergency facility can have a destabilizing effect on an entire region and people...
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
ETC Awarded $8.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group
SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) Sterilization Systems Group announced it was recently awarded an $8.3 million contract from an international customer. The contract includes three, fourteen pallet ethylene oxide (“EO”) sterilization chambers with automated pallet conveyance for use with the sterilization of medical devices....
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0