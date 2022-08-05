Read on www.mychesco.com
Relocating to Pennsylvania? LISA HOME MORTGAGE Can Provide Flexible Finance Options
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The housing market in Pennsylvania has become a hot commodity as droves of buyers relocate from New York City to Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, and Pittsburgh. New York City is coping with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, new variants, and contending with the current rental costs, which are at an all-time high. While New Yorkers are a tough breed, loyal to their hometown, many are now enjoying the benefits of homeownership in Pennsylvania.
Financial Advisors: Learn from Mr. Krabs’ Mistakes
The new campaign showcases Mr. Krabs, a beloved crustacean and small business owner, within Envestnet's Next-Gen Client Portal. BERWYN, PA — Envestnet is partnering with Nickelodeon to take a closer look at SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Mr. Krabs’ imagined finances in their latest omnichannel brand campaign. The new digital interactive campaign features clips of Mr. Krabs’ experiences as a small business owner that serve as entertaining examples of being a proprietor. Envestnet empowers financial advisors to serve as heroes who help their clients live an Intelligent Financial Life™ through its connected financial wellness ecosystem.
Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant
MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently announced the granting of inducement awards to twelve new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
Citadel Credit Union: Better Business Banking Has Arrived
EXTON, PA — Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division – complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign – “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”. In January, Citadel, which recently reached $5...
AMETEK Announces Appointment of Suzanne Stefany to Board of Directors
BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced that its Board of Directors recently appointed Suzanne Stefany as a new director of the Company. Ms. Stefany is a Partner at PJT Partners, an investment bank headquartered in New York City, where she serves as an advisor to leading global multi-industry companies, advising, and executing on complex strategic and capital market transactions.
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Frontage Laboratories Completes Acquisition of Frontage Clinical Services Inc.
EXTON, PA — Frontage Laboratories, Inc. recently completed the acquisition of Frontage Clinical Services Inc., a clinical Phase I-IIa business located in Secaucus, NJ. Frontage Clinical provides a complete suite of services from study design to the delivery of final reports. This completed acquisition reportedly allows future investment in and enhancement of our current capabilities and service offerings as well as expansion into new study areas including studies in specialty patient populations.
Shop the Living for Giving Event: Give Back While You Shop this Fall
WEST CHESTER, PA — QVC and the Housewares Charity Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the home and housewares industry, have joined forces once again to present Living for Giving, a cross-platform shopping event to support Feeding America®. Following a successful campaign in 2021, the second annual Living for Giving features national name brand houseware products at discounted prices* and directs 70%** of the purchase price to benefit Feeding America’s efforts to fight hunger through a network of food banks in communities across the U.S. Living for Giving is now live on all QVC TV, digital, streaming and social platforms and runs through October 28.
TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Monday, August 15th, 2022. TELA Bio’s management is also scheduled to present...
Sungard AS Announces Successful Bid for a Majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network Business
WAYNE, PA — Sungard Availability Services recently announced that, subject to court approval, it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers to acquire a majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network business. The transaction with 365 Data Centers is subject to court approval and customary closing conditions. The hearing by the court to approve the Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers is scheduled for August 24, 2022. The Company expects the transaction to close this fall.
TELA Bio Highlights Results from BRAVO and ReBAR Studies on the Benefits of OviTex
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that two studies examining clinical outcomes with the use of its OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix will be presented at the 2022 American Hernia Society (AHS) Meeting. The conference, taking place from September 14-16, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina, will highlight...
Vishay Intertechnology Receives Research Results R&D Grant
MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small...
Ricoh Launches New Pro VC70000e Platform
EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. recently announced the launch of RICOH Pro VC70000e, the newest model within its award-winning continuous feed portfolio. This latest addition boasts advanced hardware, software and workflow enhancements including Ricoh’s proprietary undercoating technology, which allows printers to produce photo books, luxury catalogs, and more with the sharpness and precision required for such high-end applications. With this platform, offset and digital printers can take on more jobs, because they can now support a broader substrate range without sacrificing quality or performance thanks to Ricoh’s optional undercoating process.
Chester County-based Biotechnology Company Highlights Important Milestones During Business Update
MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc.(NASDAQ: OCGN) reported financial results Friday for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a general business update. “The second quarter was marked by several important milestones,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “On the vaccine front, we continued to work diligently with our co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, to ensure we execute our planned clinical and commercial objectives for COVAXIN™ – a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”
Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
Highway Work Zone: Slowdowns in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Delaware Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Sunday, August 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane...
