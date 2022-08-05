WEST CHESTER, PA — QVC and the Housewares Charity Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the home and housewares industry, have joined forces once again to present Living for Giving, a cross-platform shopping event to support Feeding America®. Following a successful campaign in 2021, the second annual Living for Giving features national name brand houseware products at discounted prices* and directs 70%** of the purchase price to benefit Feeding America’s efforts to fight hunger through a network of food banks in communities across the U.S. Living for Giving is now live on all QVC TV, digital, streaming and social platforms and runs through October 28.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO