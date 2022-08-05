Sumter Commissioners applaud state’s decision to nix turnpike extension

Read on www.thevillagesdailysun.com
Volunteers prepare to staff the polls
When residents vote in the primary, many of the poll workers they meet won’t just be staffing a precinct — they’ll also be fundraising through the Adopt-A-Precinct program. And they’re ready for it. For several months, the Sumter County elections office has been preparing poll workers for the primary, including Adopt-A-Precinct participants. The county’s program is part of a statewide initiative that allows organizations and clubs to staff voting locations. Afterward, the wages they earn are donated to charitable causes. Sumter County’s program has been popular since it began in 2018, and has gradually expanded. When election day polling locations open Aug. 23, about half will be staffed by Adopt-A-Precinct volunteers.
Schools offering programs for technical careers
Local colleges and career centers offer dozens of options for those seeking jobs in industrial settings. Construction makes up 9.9% of Sumter County’s jobs alone, according to a 2020 report from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Meanwhile, trade, transportation and utilities jobs make up 18.1% and manufacturing makes up 2.9%.
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
Strength in numbers
After being handed a diagnosis that's tough to swallow and discussing treatments with professionals, many wonder where to go next. Loved ones listen and offer help, but something still seems missing — someone who understands. Locally, 85 support groups meet in recreation centers around The Villages, serving a population...
Methodist church is looking for a few good mentors
Jean Lehman remembers the moment she was inspired to join New Covenant United Methodist Church's Mentor Program. "My husband, Al, and I were sitting through a service three years ago and the church was recognizing the program, with the mentors taking the stage," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "I didn't say anything to my husband at first, but I wanted to be a mentor. Later in the week, I told Al I was going to apply to be a mentor. He said he filled out his application a few days earlier."
Eco-tours offer an immersive experience
While Florida may be best known for its theme parks, sunny beaches and citrus fruits, it also offers lush ecosystems for visitors and residents to explore. Potential explorers can participate in eco-tours in The Villages and surrounding area to learn more about the state’s plants and wildlife. “It’s a lot of fun and an enjoyable day,” said Lynda Feustel, a facilities manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. The Friends of Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park recently added three new eco-guides to its team of volunteers. Heather Murphy, Anne McIntyre and Audrey Wheeler completed their rescue training at the end of June and are available to guide kayakers through the Dead River Marsh and Lake Griffin.
Wildwood business makes a home for creatives
Jill’s Unique Creations is ever-evolving and is full of all things creative. At least that’s how Jill Goden, store owner, would describe her business. Goden started her business by teaching art to her community during the pandemic, then she started selling her art at Coleman Crossing. In 2021, she moved her shop to its current location in Wildwood, 819 S Main St., where it recently celebrated its first year as a gallery for around 15 artists at a time.
Library hosts party to celebrate summer reading
Fruitland Park Library hosted its annual end of summer reading program event July 27 for children who read and checked out more than 10 books during the summer. Library staff served pizza and gave away prizes, such as a baby Yoda toy, a scooter for kids ages five through eight, and a skateboard and headphones for children ages nine through 12.
Stampeders baseball youth camp stresses fun, fundamentals
Brady Bogart has a core philosophy when it comes to youth sports. "With youth sports, you've got to get those kids involved with as many sports as possible and keep that hunger, keep that want-to, and keep the excitement to where they get in that car afterward and they're excited about the next day,” The Villages High School head baseball coach said.
