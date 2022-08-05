Love Island winner Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu was left cringing as a clip of her crawling on the terrace was played in front of Davide Sanclimenti for the first time.Early on in the series, Ekin-Su snuck onto the terrace with Jay Younger. The pair kissed while Ekin-Su was still coupled up with Davide.Though this may have been a bump in the road, the pair went on to win 63.69% of the public vote.As host Laura Whitmore asked him if he knew what was going on at the time, Davide said: “I was feeling something.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su pose in cockpit of plane as they arrive in LondonLove Island ‘partners in crime’ Dami and Luca meet up together after leaving villaLove Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su pose in plane cockpit as they arrive in London

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO