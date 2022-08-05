Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says

Read on www.coindesk.com
Related
CoinDesk
Crypto Options Trading on Solana Has Mostly Fizzled. A New DEX Has a Plan to Change That
SALT LAKE CITY – Even for traditional finance pros, talk of “portfolio margining” is the kind of thing that’ll make most eyes glaze over. And yet it’s vital plumbing that helps make conventional markets work. A DeFi project building here at the MtnDAO hacker house in Salt Lake City is bringing the concept to cryptocurrency options, hoping that’ll make trading the derivatives on the Solana blockchain more appealing.
CoinDesk
Justin Sun Says Proof-of-Work 'Essential' Part of Ethereum
Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
CoinDesk
Crypto.com Receives South Korean Regulatory Licenses After Buying Local Firms
Digital asset exchange Crypto.com said on Monday it has acquired South Korean payment service firm PnLink Co. and virtual-asset exchange OK-BIT Co. The move has allowed Crypto.com to secure the Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration licenses in Korea. These licenses are provided to trading and financial firms to conduct business legitimately within Korea and extend services to locals.
CoinDesk
Binance Says It Will Remove WazirX Off-Chain Transfers Hours After Indian Firm's Founder Says They Were Restarted
Binance said it will remove off-chain transfers between its platform and WazirX just hours after the Indian cryptocurrency exchange's founder, Nischal Shetty, said the service had been reinstated. In a blog post, Binance said it will halt the transfers as of 03:00 UTC on Thursday. Binance, the world's largest crypto...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinDesk
Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash Blacklisted by US Treasury
The Treasury Department has banned all Americans from using decentralized crypto-mixing service Tornado Cash. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a watchdog agency tasked with preventing sanctions violations, on Monday added Tornado Cash to its Specially Designated Nationals list, a running tally of blacklisted people, entities and cryptocurrency addresses. As a result, all U.S. persons and entities are prohibited from interacting with Tornado Cash or any of the Ethereum wallet addresses tied to the protocol. Those who do may face criminal penalties.
CoinDesk
Panic Grips WazirX Users After Binance's CEO Advises Users to Move Funds
Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, has stirred panic among users of WazirX. Zhao said Binance could, it it wanted to, shut down the Indian cryptocurrency platform, and has advised its users to transfers their funds to Binance. Zhao was denying claims made by WazirX founder...
CoinDesk
US Government Amps Up Inevitable Clash With Crypto Privacy in Tornado Cash Blacklisting
The instant Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin white paper came out in 2008, it was certain there'd be a clash between cryptocurrency's privacy ethos and conventional banking regulations designed to ensure money moving through the financial system isn't coming from, or going toward, something illegal. Step by step, bank overseers have...
CoinDesk
How to Stop Forsage, Meta Force and Other Smart Contract Pyramid Schemes
Last week the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged 11 individuals with creating and marketing Forsage, the world’s largest and longest-running smart contract-based pyramid scheme. Alas, Lado Okhotnikov, the ring leader of Forsage and rumored to be based in the Republic of Georgia, remains at large. And while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Climbs Above $24K
Bitcoin (BTC) continued its ascension on Monday, rising 3% on average volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surpassed $24,000 earlier in the day and remained above that threshold in the afternoon. BTC’s hourly charts (below) show that the bulk of the push higher occurred between 10 a.m. and 12...
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Is the Main Contributor to July Rebound: JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Ken Worthington said anticipation of the Ethereum Merge was a sizable force behind the big July move higher in ether (ETH) specifically, and crypto in general. After the completion of two testnets ahead of the event – now expected the week of Sept. 19 – that will take...
CoinDesk
CoinDesk 20’s Latest Change Is the Biggest Yet
The collapse of terraUSD (UST) and luna (LUNC) has led to the biggest shakeup of the CoinDesk 20 since its start a couple of years ago. We have also decided to make a modification that gives a better indication of what’s happening in the market. Using data supplied from our friends at Kaiko, we’ve swapped out eight assets, the most changes the list has ever seen.
CoinDesk
US Crypto Regulation Bill Needs More Work to Define Boundaries, Former Prosecutor Says
Legislation intended to provide clarity on which U.S. government agency should be in charge of regulating crypto needs more work, according to Grant Fondo, a former federal prosecutor for the Northern District of California. Fondo, who is now a partner at the law firm of Goodwin Procter, told CoinDesk TV’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital's Q2 Net Loss More Than Triples to $554.7M Amid Market Downturn
Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) reported a second-quarter net loss of $554.7 million, which was more than triple the loss from the same period last year. The larger loss was mainly the result of the crypto market downturn and investments in Galaxy's trading business, the firm said on...
CoinDesk
The UK Argues Crypto Is a New Type of Property
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW homes in on an interesting report out of the U.K. that would define crypto as a fundamentally new type of property – something that some crypto lawyers have been arguing in the U.S. for some time.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Is Getting Cheaper to Use, Even Before the Merge
Ethereum fees are at their lowest level in two years. This has happened ahead of a much-anticipated event known as the Merge, which is widely seen to be driving up the price of its cryptocurrency, ether (ETH). The average cost for a transaction is under 12.5 gwei, a unit of...
CoinDesk
WazirX Co-Founder Nischal Shetty Speaks Out on Spat With Binance CEO
Nischal Shetty, the co-founder of WazirX, rebuffed a number of claims made by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao over Twitter. Zhao says Binance does not own WazirX, the target of a money laundering investigation launched by India's Directorate of Enforcement against Zanmai Labs, the Indian entity of WazirX's Singapore parent. That investigation included a raid last week against one of WazirX’s directors.
CoinDesk
As Interest Rates Rise, a Silent Vampire Attack on Crypto
Crypto is facing a winter unlike any other, confronted with monetary tightening and a historically strong dollar. Analysts speculate that higher interest rates will diminish investors’ appetite for high yield, high risk assets. Stablecoins, they argue, linked to the newly powerful dollar, like tether and USDC, are likely to be the winners of this new environment. Banks providing services to crypto firms will also profit from the interest earned on those firms’ deposits.
CoinDesk
Ether's Deepest 'Backwardation' Since 2020 Crash Shows Traders Prepping for Ethereum PoW Split
Ether's (ETH) futures market showed "backwardation" on Monday, with three-month contracts trading at the widest discount to the spot price since the coronavirus-induced crash of March 2020. Data provided by Skew showed Binance-listed three-month futures traded at a steep annualized discount of 6% to the spot price, while those on...
CoinDesk
What You Need to Know About the Crypto.com Exchange and Wallet
The Singapore-based platform specializes in providing users incentives. Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to buy, sell and trade a variety of digital assets in the palm of your hands, also provides a crypto wallet that enables you to securely store your cryptos and NFTs. One of the most...
CoinDesk
Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule
Iris Energy (IREN) has brought 41 megawatts of bitcoin mining machines on line in British Columbia more than a month ahead of schedule. The addition doubled the company's operating hashrate, or computing power, on the Bitcoin network to 2.3 exahashes/second (EH/s), it said in a press release on Monday. Another 1.4 EH/s, requiring 50 MW of energy capacity, also in British Columbia, is scheduled to be up and running by the end of September, it said.
Comments / 0