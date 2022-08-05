ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says

By Jack Schickler
CoinDesk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CoinDesk

Crypto Options Trading on Solana Has Mostly Fizzled. A New DEX Has a Plan to Change That

SALT LAKE CITY – Even for traditional finance pros, talk of “portfolio margining” is the kind of thing that’ll make most eyes glaze over. And yet it’s vital plumbing that helps make conventional markets work. A DeFi project building here at the MtnDAO hacker house in Salt Lake City is bringing the concept to cryptocurrency options, hoping that’ll make trading the derivatives on the Solana blockchain more appealing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CoinDesk

Justin Sun Says Proof-of-Work 'Essential' Part of Ethereum

Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Crypto.com Receives South Korean Regulatory Licenses After Buying Local Firms

Digital asset exchange Crypto.com said on Monday it has acquired South Korean payment service firm PnLink Co. and virtual-asset exchange OK-BIT Co. The move has allowed Crypto.com to secure the Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration licenses in Korea. These licenses are provided to trading and financial firms to conduct business legitimately within Korea and extend services to locals.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash Blacklisted by US Treasury

The Treasury Department has banned all Americans from using decentralized crypto-mixing service Tornado Cash. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a watchdog agency tasked with preventing sanctions violations, on Monday added Tornado Cash to its Specially Designated Nationals list, a running tally of blacklisted people, entities and cryptocurrency addresses. As a result, all U.S. persons and entities are prohibited from interacting with Tornado Cash or any of the Ethereum wallet addresses tied to the protocol. Those who do may face criminal penalties.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Panic Grips WazirX Users After Binance's CEO Advises Users to Move Funds

Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, has stirred panic among users of WazirX. Zhao said Binance could, it it wanted to, shut down the Indian cryptocurrency platform, and has advised its users to transfers their funds to Binance. Zhao was denying claims made by WazirX founder...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

How to Stop Forsage, Meta Force and Other Smart Contract Pyramid Schemes

Last week the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged 11 individuals with creating and marketing Forsage, the world’s largest and longest-running smart contract-based pyramid scheme. Alas, Lado Okhotnikov, the ring leader of Forsage and rumored to be based in the Republic of Georgia, remains at large. And while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Climbs Above $24K

Bitcoin (BTC) continued its ascension on Monday, rising 3% on average volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surpassed $24,000 earlier in the day and remained above that threshold in the afternoon. BTC’s hourly charts (below) show that the bulk of the push higher occurred between 10 a.m. and 12...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The Ethereum Merge Is the Main Contributor to July Rebound: JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Ken Worthington said anticipation of the Ethereum Merge was a sizable force behind the big July move higher in ether (ETH) specifically, and crypto in general. After the completion of two testnets ahead of the event – now expected the week of Sept. 19 – that will take...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

CoinDesk 20’s Latest Change Is the Biggest Yet

The collapse of terraUSD (UST) and luna (LUNC) has led to the biggest shakeup of the CoinDesk 20 since its start a couple of years ago. We have also decided to make a modification that gives a better indication of what’s happening in the market. Using data supplied from our friends at Kaiko, we’ve swapped out eight assets, the most changes the list has ever seen.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Galaxy Digital's Q2 Net Loss More Than Triples to $554.7M Amid Market Downturn

Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) reported a second-quarter net loss of $554.7 million, which was more than triple the loss from the same period last year. The larger loss was mainly the result of the crypto market downturn and investments in Galaxy's trading business, the firm said on...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

The UK Argues Crypto Is a New Type of Property

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW homes in on an interesting report out of the U.K. that would define crypto as a fundamentally new type of property – something that some crypto lawyers have been arguing in the U.S. for some time.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Ethereum Is Getting Cheaper to Use, Even Before the Merge

Ethereum fees are at their lowest level in two years. This has happened ahead of a much-anticipated event known as the Merge, which is widely seen to be driving up the price of its cryptocurrency, ether (ETH). The average cost for a transaction is under 12.5 gwei, a unit of...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

WazirX Co-Founder Nischal Shetty Speaks Out on Spat With Binance CEO

Nischal Shetty, the co-founder of WazirX, rebuffed a number of claims made by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao over Twitter. Zhao says Binance does not own WazirX, the target of a money laundering investigation launched by India's Directorate of Enforcement against Zanmai Labs, the Indian entity of WazirX's Singapore parent. That investigation included a raid last week against one of WazirX’s directors.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

As Interest Rates Rise, a Silent Vampire Attack on Crypto

Crypto is facing a winter unlike any other, confronted with monetary tightening and a historically strong dollar. Analysts speculate that higher interest rates will diminish investors’ appetite for high yield, high risk assets. Stablecoins, they argue, linked to the newly powerful dollar, like tether and USDC, are likely to be the winners of this new environment. Banks providing services to crypto firms will also profit from the interest earned on those firms’ deposits.
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

What You Need to Know About the Crypto.com Exchange and Wallet

The Singapore-based platform specializes in providing users incentives. Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to buy, sell and trade a variety of digital assets in the palm of your hands, also provides a crypto wallet that enables you to securely store your cryptos and NFTs. One of the most...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule

Iris Energy (IREN) has brought 41 megawatts of bitcoin mining machines on line in British Columbia more than a month ahead of schedule. The addition doubled the company's operating hashrate, or computing power, on the Bitcoin network to 2.3 exahashes/second (EH/s), it said in a press release on Monday. Another 1.4 EH/s, requiring 50 MW of energy capacity, also in British Columbia, is scheduled to be up and running by the end of September, it said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

