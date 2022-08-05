With Cardano (ADA) Supporting 3.5 Million Wallets and Gucci Accepting ApeCoin (APE), What Is The Future For RoboApe (RBA?)

Read on bitcoinist.com
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Elon Musk Reveals Why He Supports Meme Asset Dogecoin Over Top Crypto Bitcoin
Billionaire Elon Musk is unveiling why he continues to advocate meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE) over the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview on Full Send Podcast, the business magnate says that even though DOGE started out as a joke, some of its features outshine what Bitcoin has to offer.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
kitco.com
BlackRock's partnership with Coinbase shows that institutions are looking to buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the agreement, users of Blackrock's Aladdin institutional investment platform will be able to sign up for Coinbase...
Motley Fool
Why This One Country Alone Can Send Bitcoin and Ethereum Higher
Brazilian banks are now offering more crypto-related products. More countries will likely follow this path to remain competitive in the global economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors
Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Lark Davis Says “Don’t Sell” Your Bitcoins to BlackRock
Highly popular New Zealand based crypto analyst said earlier today (August 5) talked about the strategic partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock (the world’s top asset management firm by total AUM) that was announced yesterday. BlackRock, which was founded in 1988, started with just eight people working in one room....
bitcoinist.com
Why Does Binance Recommend Shifting Your Crypto From WazirX To Binance
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance mentioned that customers who have crypto on WazirX should transfer it to Binance’s platform. If you have funds on WazirX, you should transfer it to Binance. Simple as that. We could disable WazirX wallets on a tech level, but we can’t/won’t do that. And as much debates as we are enduring, we can’t/won’t hurt users.
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Is the Main Contributor to July Rebound: JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Ken Worthington said anticipation of the Ethereum Merge was a sizable force behind the big July move higher in ether (ETH) specifically, and crypto in general. After the completion of two testnets ahead of the event – now expected the week of Sept. 19 – that will take...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Raises Concerns, DOGE Creator No Longer Likes Elon Musk, SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Hublot: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Shiba Inu burn rate raises concerns, with only 1.13 billion SHIB burned in last seven days. As reported by Shibburn, 1.13 billion SHIB were destroyed over the past week. The number might seem...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Says His Crypto Exchange Poloniex Will Support All Future Forked Ethereum Tokens: Report
The founder and former chief executive of smart contract platform Tron (TRX) is reportedly saying that his crypto exchange will support all future forked Ethereum (ETH) tokens. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Sun says that Poloniex, a crypto exchange he heavily backed in 2019, will list any proof...
itechpost.com
How Do Bitcoin Debit And Credit Cards Work?
As we all know, bitcoin's popularity is increasing day by day. A few days ago, the price of bitcoin was meager, up to 45,500 US dollars, but suddenly the price of bitcoin increased up to 61,304 US dollars. That is a significant difference in value. Bitcoin is volatile, and prices may increase or decrease. Millions of bitcoin users start using bitcoin for daily transactions as well as trading and investing. Bitcoin debit card and credit card is a new term in bitcoin that can replace fiat currency. Many bitcoin users and cards use these cards the same as traditional bank cards. So in this article, we will discuss the bitcoin debit card and credit and how they work in the crypto world. So without wasting time, let's explore these bitcoin cards. You should also know about bitcoin and how it works by visiting trusted platforms like bit-iq.de.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Broker Voyager To Soon Resume Cash Withdrawals
Crypto Broker, Voyager, has decided to resume its cash withdrawals on its app. Users shall be able to make cash withdrawals from the application, this news comes after Voyager suspended trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards for over a month. The cryptocurrency lender has panned to restart the customer access...
bitcoinist.com
RoboApe (RBA) To Scale Great Heights Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)
RoboApe (RBA) is tipped to replace Shiba Inu (SHIB) as one of the top meme coins on the cryptocurrency market. The number of meme coin projects in the cryptosphere has greatly increased, and RoboApe (RBA), which wants to be the next major token, is one of them. Investors believe that this cryptocurrency will reach heights bigger than those reached by Shiba Inu (SHIB). Continue to read this article to learn more about these cryptocurrencies and their unique features.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Gucci ‘apes’ into crypto
What comes to mind when you think of Gucci? Designer handbags, fashion jewelry, elegant Swiss watches? What about payment integration with an ERC-20 governance and utility token that wants to power Web3? Rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? The iconic Italian fashion brand announced this week it would expand its payment options to include the Bored Ape Yacht Club-affiliated ApeCoin (APE) — but only through BitPay. In other words, Gucci will let you liquidate your APE for United States dollars and spend the proceeds at its stores.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
