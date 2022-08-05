ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
blufftontoday.com

The case against South Carolina's death penalty: Does it violate the state's constitution?

Does South Carolina’s death penalty statute violate the state's constitution as cruel, corporal and unusual punishment?. Attorneys representing four condemned inmates and lawyers for the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Gov. Henry McMaster spent four long days debating that question, presenting expert witnesses, facts and exhibits to help Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman make the ultimate decision.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds

A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Reserve death penalty for worst of the worst

The death penalty should be reserved for the most heinous killers, the ones who are a threat to society, the ones for whom no other punishment is sufficient, the ones about whose guilt there can be no doubt. We had a textbook example of the perfect death-penalty case a few...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County

South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Lawsuits#Attorneys#Violent Crime#General S Office
dillonheraldonline.com

Mitchell Hulon To Serve On State Transport Police

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomed 16 new officers to the State Transport Police (STP), a division of SCDPS. STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic. Among them was Officer Mitchell D. Hulon of Dillon, who was...
DILLON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the investigation of a community tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Goose Creek woman. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Deputies say they were...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLTX.com

Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy