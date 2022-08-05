Read on www.blufftontoday.com
blufftontoday.com
The case against South Carolina's death penalty: Does it violate the state's constitution?
Does South Carolina’s death penalty statute violate the state's constitution as cruel, corporal and unusual punishment?. Attorneys representing four condemned inmates and lawyers for the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Gov. Henry McMaster spent four long days debating that question, presenting expert witnesses, facts and exhibits to help Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman make the ultimate decision.
The Post and Courier
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
live5news.com
Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
South Carolina judge to decide whether firing squad, electric chair are cruel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether South Carolina can start executing prisoners again either with a firing squad or electric chair is now in the hands of a judge after a trial over whether shooting or electrocuting inmates is cruel and unusual punishment banned by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for four death row inmates argued this week that […]
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Reserve death penalty for worst of the worst
The death penalty should be reserved for the most heinous killers, the ones who are a threat to society, the ones for whom no other punishment is sufficient, the ones about whose guilt there can be no doubt. We had a textbook example of the perfect death-penalty case a few...
blufftontoday.com
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County
South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with reckless homicide after crash kills detention center deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in on a reckless homicide warrant related to a fatal collision on Rivers Avenue last month. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, was booked on Monday, August 8. He is being held at the Charleston County Jail ahead of a bond hearing.
dillonheraldonline.com
Mitchell Hulon To Serve On State Transport Police
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomed 16 new officers to the State Transport Police (STP), a division of SCDPS. STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic. Among them was Officer Mitchell D. Hulon of Dillon, who was...
live5news.com
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the investigation of a community tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Goose Creek woman. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Deputies say they were...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
South Carolina is the worst state to have a baby, study finds
Consumer researchers at WalletHub released their findings of the best and worst states to raise a baby, and South Carolina ranked the worst out of all fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
WLTX.com
Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
WJCL
Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
Man going 60 mph over speed limit at time of South Carolina crash that killed grandmother, 4-year-old grandson, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who caused a deadly seven-car crash in July was driving 60 mph over the speed limit, according to North Charleston police. According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 mph down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29 when he rear-ended a car near the intersection […]
live5news.com
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an altercation that left two women hurt Sunday night. Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m. At the Bridgeview Village apartment complex, deputies say they found a female who looked like she had been stabbed in...
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
