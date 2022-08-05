Three years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers made perhaps as bold a move as they ever had, trading Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and multiple draft picks for Anthony Davis. It was quite a return for the Pelicans, who are now looking like a rising team in the Western Conference after making a couple of other moves. In fact, some still think they got the better end of the deal.

