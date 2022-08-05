Read on pistonpowered.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career
Regardless of how some NBA fans feel about him, LeBron James undoubtedly makes the players around him better. James has a lot of on-court strengths, but elevating the play of his teammates is right near the top of his impressive tool chest. Over his 19-year career, LeBron has helped boost the careers of players who otherwise might have toiled at the end of benches.
Very Interesting Story Reported About Ben Simmons
Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd With Colin Cowherd and shared a very interesting story about Ben Simmons. The Brooklyn Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets during the season.
NBA to reportedly return to Mexico City as Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs to play
After a three-year pause caused by the pandemic, the NBA is returning to Mexico City. The first regular-season game will be played in the capital city of the United States’ southern neighbor on Dec. 17, 2022 and feature the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Windman.
Kyle Kuzma on how not being traded for Anthony Davis helped him
Three years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers made perhaps as bold a move as they ever had, trading Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and multiple draft picks for Anthony Davis. It was quite a return for the Pelicans, who are now looking like a rising team in the Western Conference after making a couple of other moves. In fact, some still think they got the better end of the deal.
On This Day In NBA History: August 7 - Jerry West Retires From Lakers
On this day in 2000, NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West retired from his role as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, ending what was a 40-year run with the Lakers as a player, coach and member of the team’s front-office.
Report: Miami Heat have interest in trading for Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat reportedly are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Crowder is entering the final season of a three-year deal that he signed with Phoenix. “The Heat would be open to a trade involving Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, according to two sources, but salary cap...
Lions DBs give a sick welcome to new assistant coach Addison Lynch
The Detroit Lions have a new defensive quality control coach. The Lions hired former Raiders and Chargers assistant Addison Lynch this week. Lynch got quite a welcome from the defensive backs. After being announced to the positional meeting room by DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant, the players took it upon themselves to show Lynch what they’re all about.
Yardbarker
Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons
In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
MLB insider: Rival GMs think Cubs will make major offseason splash
The Chicago Cubs have been having a difficult season, but an MLB insider shared they may make some major changes to the roster in the offseason. The Chicago Cubs are having a difficult season and currently sit last in the NL Central standings. They’re below .500, but the team may have major upgrades through the offseason and become a team to look out for.
Lou Whitaker's No. 1 etched into Tigers history: 'One of the greatest moments in my life'
When Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has a chance to teach a baseball history lesson, he takes it. And so, Friday afternoon, he sat in the clubhouse with his pitchers — Tyler Alexander, Jason Foley, Tarik Skubal and Will Vest — talking about the weekend's upcoming ceremony. He...
