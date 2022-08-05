Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread

Read on www.syracuse.com
People to know in New York cannabis: Eddie Brennan
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Eddie Brennan is the president of Beak & Skiff. He responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is...
Expanding Medicaid drug benefit will expand choice for consumers (Guest Opinion by John Marraffa)
John Marraffa, RPh, is president of Kinney Drugs, an employee-owned company with nearly 100 stores in New York and Vermont. As a licensed and practicing pharmacist, I am very concerned to see the misinformation campaign, scare tactics and inaccuracies, being used to press for repeal of the much-needed expansion of New York Medicaid’s pharmacy benefit on April 1, 2023.
Spotted Lanternflies are all over NYC. Are Upstate New York’s vineyards next on the menu?
The Spotted Lanternfly has been creeping northward in New York for a few years now, and the state is asking for help tracking the hungry bugs, especially near vulnerable vineyards. Established populations of the flashy invasive have not been found in Syracuse, but “any grape production should be aware of...
NY Senate candidate: Stand up to Albany’s culture of corruption (Your Letters)
In response to the July 31, 2022, editorial “Gov. Hochul’s Covid response review is not independent enough”:. It’s sad but true: Albany is the corrupt capital of the nation. New Yorkers have seen scandal after scandal rock state government. Not only are these scandals national embarrassments, but they have also had lethal effects.
SyraQs: Manager of downtown’s new bookstore, born on Halloween, loves horror books
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. They make this place work. This is our second...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 6, 2022
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. This week in cannabis news, we added another installment to our “People to know in cannabis” series; covered how the Office of Cannabis Management is implementing new packaging and labeling guidelines and its impact; and finally received the long-awaited answer regarding conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CAURD) licenses.
Gabby Petito’s family files $50M lawsuit claiming police failed her
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito’s family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.
NY primary election voters face new deadline to change party enrollment
New York voters now face a deadline of Thursday to change their party enrollment in time to vote in the Aug. 23 primary election for members of Congress and the state Senate. A state Supreme Court judge changed the deadline last week to close a loophole that would have allowed voters to change their party enrollment up until the day of election.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Company news: Community Foundation announces board appointments, new officers
The Central New York Community Foundation board of directors recently elected two new members and appointed one new officer. The following new members were appointed to serve their first three-year term:. Lisa Dunn Alford, executive director of ACR Health who formerly served as commissioner of the department of adult and...
Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
Atlanta — Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said. A judge last month had ordered Giuliani, a...
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and the first lady are expected to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they meet with families and view damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. At least 37 people have died since last...
Election 2022: What you need to know for the August primary in Central NY (One deadline today)
The second primary for this election year happens on Aug. 23, when voters will decide which candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. The June 28 primary decided which of the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial and state assembly candidates would be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
Editorial cartoons for Aug. 7, 2022: Pelosi in Taiwan, Kansas abortion vote, Alex Jones verdict
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in support of its democratic aspirations, raising diplomatic and military tensions with communist China. Editorial cartoonists either saw her as standing up to Chinese bluster or fracturing America’s “One China” policy that preserves the status quo. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s...
GOP seeking more power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Madison, Wis. — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination in...
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
New details emerge in weekend shooting of woman traveling in car in DeWitt
DeWitt, N.Y. — DeWitt police Monday released details of a shooting that left a car passenger with wounds in both legs Saturday night. Police said the 27-year-old woman told them she was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling north on Thompson Road near Interstate 690 when a vehicle in front stopped in the road.
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
NY men’s amateur golf championship returns to Onondaga Golf and Country Club
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some of the top amateur golfers in New York are returning to Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville this week for the 99th annual New York State Golf Championship. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday with more than 140 golfers competing for the Ganson Depew...
