Make the most out of Virginia’s sales tax holiday

NORFOLK, Va. - From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7 you won't have to pay sales tax in Virginia for certain items.

During the 2022 sales tax holiday , you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

So what's eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item



"Inflation has been a hard hit to families in Virginia and across the country. In fact, the National Retail Federation has said that 38% of consumers will be actually dialing back spending in other areas just to prepare for the upcoming school year," said Jenny Crittenden, Senior Vice President at Retail Alliance.

Eligible School Supplies:



Binder pockets

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags, messenger bags, and totes

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Clay and glazes

Compasses

Composition books

Computer storage media; diskettes; recordable compact discs; and flash drives

Crayons

Dictionaries and thesauruses

Disinfectant wipes

Dividers

Erasers (including dry erase marker erasers and dry erase marker cleaning solution)

Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)

Glue, paste, and paste sticks

Hand sanitizer soap

Highlighters

Index card boxes

Index cards

Legal pads

Lunch boxes and lunch bags (including disposable lunch bags)

Markers (including dry erase markers and dry erase marker kits)

Musical instruments, musical instrument accessories, and replacement items for musical instruments

Notebooks

Paintbrushes for artwork

Paints (acrylic, tempera, and oil)

Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy and printer paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper)

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Reference books

Reference maps and globes

Rulers

Scissors

Sheet music

Sketch and drawing pads

Textbooks

Tissues

Watercolors

Workbooks

Writing tablets

Eligible Clothing Items:

Aprons (household and shop)

Athletic supporters

Baby bibs and clothes

Baby receiving blankets

Bandanas

Bathing suits, swim trunks, cover-ups and bathing caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts

Boots

Choir and altar clothing

Clerical vestments

Coats, jackets, and windbreakers

Corsets and corset laces

Costumes (sold, not rented)

Coveralls

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Dresses

Ear muffs

Footlets

Formal wear for men and women (sold, not rented)

Fur coats and stoles, shawls and wraps

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles, inserts for shoes

Jeans

Jerseys (both athletic and non-athletic)

Lab coats

Legwarmers

Leotards and tights

Lingerie

Neckwear, including bow ties, neckties, and scarves

Nightgowns, pajamas, and other nightwear

Overshoes and rubber shoes

Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos

Robes

Rubber pants

Rubber thong/flip-flops

Sandals

Scarves

Shirts and blouses

Shoes and shoelaces

Shorts

Skirts

Slacks

Slippers

Slips

Sneakers

Socks and stockings, including athletic socks

Steel toed shoes

Suits

Suspenders

Underwear or undergarments

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Vests

Wedding apparel, including veils (sold not rented)

Eligible Preparedness Items under $60:

Artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, and reusable ice

Batteries (excluding automobile or boat batteries), including AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt, 9 volt or cell phone batteries

Portable, battery-operated, or self-powered light sources including flashlights, lanterns or glow sticks

Tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Bungee cords, rope, and paracords

Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits

Ratchet straps

Duct tape

Carbon monoxide detectors

Smoke detectors

Fire extinguishers

Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers

Water storage containers

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Bottled water

Nonreusable water packets

Manual can openers

Portable, battery-operated or self-powered radios (including self-powered radios with electrical power capability)

Two-way radios

Weather band radios and NOAA weather radios

Storm shutter devices

Cell phone chargers

First Aid Kits

Emergency Preparedness Items $1,000 or less:

Portable generators and generator power cords

Inverters and inverter power cables

Photovoltaic devices that generate electricity

Chainsaws and chainsaw accessories

"I think anytime you don't have to pay sales tax is pretty exciting in the shopping world. Right?," said Crittenden. "[Independent retailers] are also offering other incentives or discounts in combination with the sales tax holiday, which makes it a great time for your families to get out."