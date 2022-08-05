ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Pontiac forensic audit shows $1.6 million wasted

Between 2013 and early this year, a forensic financial audit of the city of Pontiac’s books documented $1,627,361.81 in misspent or misused tax dollars. The auditors place the blame mainly on Deirdre Waterman, the city’s former mayor. The city’s losses resulted from what the auditors called “citywide dysfunction...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Police training this week in Bloomfield Township

The Bloomfield Township Police Department will be conducting training this week, from Monday through Wednesday at the International Academy on Square Lake Road. There will be an increased police presence visible. Police officials advise that this is only general training, and there is no risk to the public. Residents should...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School

With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Pontiac, MI
Government
City
Waterford Township, MI
Pontiac, MI
Elections
The Oakland Press

Man found dead in Pontiac park

Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?

Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County

LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Election Local#Pontiac School District
WNEM

Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash

BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
FLINT, MI
ems1.com

2 Mich. firefighters suspended over delayed response to EMS call

FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Two Flat Rock firefighters remain suspended while an investigation continues into why it took so long for them to respond to an emergency medical call. The person who suffered the medical emergency later died, although the victim's death is unrelated to the city's investigation, which is focusing on their delayed response.
FLAT ROCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cars 108

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy