Read on www.theoaklandpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Pontiac forensic audit shows $1.6 million wasted
Between 2013 and early this year, a forensic financial audit of the city of Pontiac’s books documented $1,627,361.81 in misspent or misused tax dollars. The auditors place the blame mainly on Deirdre Waterman, the city’s former mayor. The city’s losses resulted from what the auditors called “citywide dysfunction...
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
The Oakland Press
Police training this week in Bloomfield Township
The Bloomfield Township Police Department will be conducting training this week, from Monday through Wednesday at the International Academy on Square Lake Road. There will be an increased police presence visible. Police officials advise that this is only general training, and there is no risk to the public. Residents should...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School
With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
The Oakland Press
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
Detroit News
Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?
Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash
BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
The Oakland Press
Man set free after spending 15 years in prison sues Oakland County, jailhouse informants, others
A man who served 15 years in prison for a house fire that killed five children yet was exonerated last fall is suing Oakland County, detectives and the assistant prosecutor involved in the case, and the three jailhouse informants who testified against him. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in U.S....
The Oakland Press
Oakland County municipalities seeing big economic benefits from marijuana sales
For some Oakland County communities, the economic windfall promised when recreational marijuana was legalized statewide is coming true. State data shows that some are seeing big returns and officials say the investments are paying off. Take Hazel Park. Ed Klobucher, the city manager, said marijuana payments received from the state...
ems1.com
2 Mich. firefighters suspended over delayed response to EMS call
FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Two Flat Rock firefighters remain suspended while an investigation continues into why it took so long for them to respond to an emergency medical call. The person who suffered the medical emergency later died, although the victim's death is unrelated to the city's investigation, which is focusing on their delayed response.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
deadlinedetroit.com
Audit Alleges Ex-Pontiac Mayor Misused $1.6 Million -- Could Face Criminal Charges
Former Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman, who lost her bid for re-election last year after eight years in office, faces some troubling allegations. The Detroit Free Press reports that an audit alleges she:. Used a city credit card for personal expenses, took an unauthorized trip to New York City on taxpayer...
House at center of LCA controversy burns to the ground in Detroit's Cass Corridor
A house at the center of some controversy near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit’s Cass Corridor burned down, early Monday morning. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports it’s considered suspicious.
Oakland County man arrested with military smoke grenade, stolen pistol in car
An Oakland County man has been arrested after Michigan State Police found a military smoke grenade inside his car during a traffic stop on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night.
deadlinedetroit.com
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
36-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash On I-94 In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police reported a fatal motorcycle crash early Sunday morning on I-94 in Detroit. The preliminary investigations found that a 36-year-old man from [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
The Oakland Press
Learn about health, safety, legal issues at forum Tuesday for young adults and parents
The Southfield police and fire departments will host a forum the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9 on potentially lifesaving information about safety, health and legal issues for college students and other young adults, as well as their parents. It’s the first ever College and Young Adult Night the departments are...
Comments / 0