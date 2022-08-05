Top Oregon State Beaver Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft

An in-depth look at the best prospects on the Beavers' roster heading into the 2022 season.

The Beavers had a solid season last year, with a winning record and a bowl appearance. They had one draft pick, Teagan Quitariano, in the fifth round, who was a well-rounded tight end. Oregon State has a solid roster with some interesting returning players. One, in particular, has the chance to be a top-five player at his position and a very high draft pick. Here are the top prospects to watch on the Beavers roster this fall.

Top Oregon State Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft

TE Luke Musgrave There might not be a more under-the-radar player in the nation than Musgrave . He consistently looked like the best player on the field on tape and has incredible upside. Musgrave possesses high-level athleticism to go along with excellent speed for his size. He does a good job of separating with impressive route-running and quickness. As a blocker, Musgrave was very effective, displaying very good play strength and technique. He also excelled as a blocker on the move. Musgrave is a second-round talent on film and is one of the top tight ends in the nation.

T Brandon Kipper A Hawaii transfer, Kipper possesses NFL size and length. He has a lot of experience too, which will only help his stock. Kipper needs to improve his hand usage and protecting his outside shoulder in pass protection. Kipper currently is a camp body who could work his way into being a priority free agent with a good season.

LB Omar Speights Similar to Kipper, teams will love Speights ’ experience. He is only a fourth-year senior and has already played 1,800 snaps. Speights is undersized and projects as a WILL linebacker at the next level because of his ability in coverage. He needs to improve getting off blocks and consistency as a tackler. Speights is a priority free agent player with the talent to make a 53-man roster.

WR Tre'Shaun Harrison The production hasn’t equaled the talent Harrison has. He is a burner with very good explosiveness. Harrison just doesn’t have a great feel for the game or consistent hands. His ability after the catch, with his speed and suddenness, will get him an opportunity at the next level.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Chance Nolan QB Andrew Chatfield Jr. OLB Tyjon Lindsey WR Rezjohn Wright CB Kitan Oladapo S

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: T Joshua Gray

A left tackle now, Gray projects as an excellent guard at the next level. He is a very good athlete with solid play strength. His football IQ and ability to win reps as a left tackle were impressive. He is an excellent run blocker who moves well in space, making him a perfect fit at guard. Gray has Day-2 upside.

