Top Oregon State Beaver Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft
By Jack Borowsky
NFLDraftBible
3 days ago
An in-depth look at the best prospects on the Beavers' roster heading into the 2022 season.
The Beavers had a solid season last year, with a winning record and a bowl appearance. They had one draft pick, Teagan Quitariano, in the fifth round, who was a well-rounded tight end. Oregon State has a solid roster with some interesting returning players. One, in particular, has the chance to be a top-five player at his position and a very high draft pick. Here are the top prospects to watch on the Beavers roster this fall.
Top Oregon State Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft
Other Players to Keep an Eye On:
Chance Nolan QB
Andrew Chatfield Jr. OLB
Tyjon Lindsey WR
Rezjohn Wright CB
Kitan Oladapo S
Down the Line Prospect to Watch: T Joshua Gray
A left tackle now, Gray projects as an excellent guard at the next level. He is a very good athlete with solid play strength. His football IQ and ability to win reps as a left tackle were impressive. He is an excellent run blocker who moves well in space, making him a perfect fit at guard. Gray has Day-2 upside.
