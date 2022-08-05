Colorado FAFSA rate rebounds but falls short of national average

Jared Orsi, a history professor at Colorado State University, has begun his one-year term as Colorado State Historian, following Regis University professor Nicki Gonzales. Orsi, one of the five original members of the State Historian’s Council, has taught at CSU for more than 20 years, specializing in borderlands and environmental history and serving as director of CSU’s Public Lands History Center. His weeklong summer course in which he leads students on Zebulon Pike’s early 19th-century trek across Colorado reveals his affinity for the famous figure, also evident in his 2015 Colorado Book Award finalist “Citizen Explorer: The Life of Zebulon Pike.”

