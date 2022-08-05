Colorado FAFSA rate rebounds but falls short of national average

Read on coloradosun.com
Related
coloradosun.com
Barbara Kirkmeyer once pushed part of Colorado to pursue breaking off to form a new state. She has no regrets.
Nearly a decade ago, when she was still a Weld County commissioner, Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer was an outspoken leader in the attempt by 11 northern Colorado counties to pursue secession and form a 51st state. The proposal was fueled by rural Colorado’s frustration about how Denver-centric environmental and...
coloradosun.com
Zornio: Cut the politics — TABOR isn’t working for Colorado, even if we get a big, fat refund
The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights has long provoked political tension, and this election year is proving no different, thanks to a larger-than-usual mandatory refund. But once again, politics is getting in the way of healthy policy discussion. So let’s first put in context the politics, and then consider what...
coloradosun.com
Purgatory ski patrollers form union, push for better wages as part of national resort labor movement
Pete Kemery spent last winter living in his truck camper parked at a friend’s house. “I wasn’t paying rent so I was able to make my job work,” said the ski patroller at Purgatory ski area outside Durango. “That’s pretty common for a lot of us. And I guess we’ve reached a point where we can’t do it that way anymore.”
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado employers say there’s still a labor shortage even as more jobs are filled
Colorado employers may be facing some of the highest inflation in decades, not to mention talk of recession (no, one hasn’t been officially announced). But one thing that may be finally easing up is attracting enough workers. It’s still bad, just not as bad as it was a year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradosun.com
CSU professor Jared Orsi aims to amplify undertold stories as Colorado’s new state historian
Jared Orsi, a history professor at Colorado State University, has begun his one-year term as Colorado State Historian, following Regis University professor Nicki Gonzales. Orsi, one of the five original members of the State Historian’s Council, has taught at CSU for more than 20 years, specializing in borderlands and environmental history and serving as director of CSU’s Public Lands History Center. His weeklong summer course in which he leads students on Zebulon Pike’s early 19th-century trek across Colorado reveals his affinity for the famous figure, also evident in his 2015 Colorado Book Award finalist “Citizen Explorer: The Life of Zebulon Pike.”
coloradosun.com
Laura Pritchett: Over the Gunnison Valley, airplanes and acronyms converged
One: I crush on my birth state and forever state of Colorado. Two: I do not crush on acronyms. I loathe them. I loathe them because they generally signal something suspiciously complicated; meetings with too many acronyms make me want a whiskey. Three: Yet I crush on my job shepherding...
coloradosun.com
Eight months ago I started microdosing shrooms to relieve crippling anxiety and depression. It’s working.
It was the time of day that plays out in similar fashion in kitchens everywhere; breakfast dishes piling up in the sink, sandwiches that would likely languish forgotten in high school backpacks being made and calls going out to “hurry up or you will be late.”. The ping of...
coloradosun.com
Nicolais: Tina Peters’ post-election actions portend a scary future
Tina Peters’ Quixotic attempt to win become Colorado’s top election official would be comical if it were not so terrifying. The state’s foremost election denier spent more than a quarter-million dollars on a recount to find out that she lost by the exact same margin the original tally indicated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradosun.com
El Paso County sheriff’s deputy and woman both killed Sunday, suspect found dead
An El Paso County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Sunday evening while responding to a shooting near Colorado Springs. A woman and the suspected gunman were also found dead after the incident, authorities said. Deputy Andrew Peery was killed while responding with other officers to a report of shots...
Comments / 0