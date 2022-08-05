ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspect Nabbed After Deadly Triple Shooting at Vegas’ Mirage Hotel

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Ethan Miller

A suspect has been nabbed by police after a shooting left one man dead and two women in critical condition in a Las Vegas hotel room on Thursday night. An altercation broke out at the Mirage among the four people—who are thought to have known each other—before the deadly attack. The wounded women were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said. On Friday morning, Koren announced that a suspect had been apprehended. “Suspect identified, located, & arrested! And all within six hours of the incident. Great work by our [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] personnel & community partners. There’a no such thing as getting away with murder in Vegas!” People in the Mirage on Thursday night shared images online of Las Vegas cops walking through the hotel lobby, and some social media users reported the resort was put into a lockdown at around 9:30 p.m.

