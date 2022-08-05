Read full article on original website
Mortgage Rates Swing Back Up, Hitting 5.22% in Volatile Market
US mortgage rates rose back above 5%, ratcheting up pressure on the cooling housing market. The average for a 30-year loan increased to 5.22% from 4.99% last week, Freddie Mac said Thursday in a statement. That’s the first increase since July 21.
Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market
Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
Freddie Mac US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Rises to 5.22%
30-year fixed mortgage rate for week ending today rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, Freddie Mac data show. 15-year rate avg 4.59%, up from 4.26% a week earlier. 5/1-year ARM rate avg 4.43%, up from 4.25% a week earlier. "The 30-year fixed-rate went back up to well over five percent this...
India July Inflation Cools, Easing Pressure for Steep Hikes
India’s retail inflation softened for a third straight month in July, taking some pressure off the central bank from pursuing sharp monetary tightening to return price gains back to its target band. Consumer prices rose 6.71% last month from a year earlier, dipping below 7% for the first time...
Argentina Raises Key Interest Rate to 69.5% in Biggest Hike Since 2019
Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark Leliq rate to 69.5%, representing the largest hike in almost three years. Officials raised the rate by 950 basis points, the eighth increase this year, according to a statement. It follows an outsized, 800-basis point hike just two weeks ago. Until now, central bank officials only raised rates about once every month.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight
Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas
Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast. Although natural gas exports from Mexico are today non-existent, seeing as it produces too...
Russia Diesel Flows Seen Falling Just as Rhine Chaos Hits Europe
Shipments of diesel-type fuel from former Soviet Union countries are forecast to ease this month, potentially complicating an already chaotic supply picture in Europe. Exports of gasoil and diesel from the region are expected to drop 4% in August from a month earlier, according to seaborne oil trade analytics firm Petro-Logistics SA. Much -- if not all -- of the supply will originate from Russia, a major provider of such fuels, particularly to Europe.
Baking, Markets, And The Fed
Christopher McGratty, Head of US Banking Research at KBW, a Stifel company, discusses how another rate hike could be a tipping point for banks. Lizzie Evans, Managing Partner at Evans May Wealth, talks about investment strategies and markets in 2022. Vince Cignarella, Global Macro Strategist with BBG News, joins the show to discuss his stance on the Fed and why he doesn't believe they should be as hawkish in curbing inflation. Hugh Johnson, Chairman and Chief Economist of Hugh Johnson Economics, joins the show to discuss the economy after softer-than-expected inflation data came out this week. Daphne Zohar, founder and CEO of drug developer PureTech Health, joins the show to discuss the industry, big pharma, and her experience founding a drug developing company. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
Wall Street Rises After Another Sign of Cooling Inflation
New York (AP) -- Wall Street is rising again Thursday after another encouraging dose of data showed inflation cooled last month. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher following a report showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected. It bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve won’t be as aggressive about raising interest rates as feared.
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Finance Industry Warns EU’s Benchmark Rules Pose ‘Systemic Risk’
A consortium of financial trade associations rallied against proposed European Union regulations that would restrict the use of financial benchmarks, warning they could disrupt markets and even pose a systemic risk. The group, spearheaded by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, are pushing against a blanket ban against foreign benchmarks...
Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies
South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Korean trade ministry officials met with Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution...
Hyperinflation Spurs Zimbabwe to Halt Payments to Contractors
Zimbabwe has suspended payments to government contractors as part of efforts to halt a slump in its currency that’s fueling hyperinflation. The order was sent to government ministries, departments and agencies by Permanent Secretary of Finance George Guvamatanga after the Treasury noticed they were submitting invoices of cash for goods and services using parallel market rates. The MDAs are required to seek approval from Treasury for current and future contract pricing and share with it their due diligence on existing charges, Guvamatanga said.
ECB Will Limit Interest-Rate Hikes to This Year Only, HSBC Says
The European Central Bank will stop hiking interest rates after the end of 2022, when a euro-area recession and easing price pressures will restrain monetary-policy tightening, according to HSBC. Cuts to Russian natural gas supplies and resulting surges in energy costs will drive inflation higher than previously expected, to a...
'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (08/12/22)
Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Kallum Pickering, Senior Economist at Berenberg, says the Fed should be more concerned about inflation expectations than labor markets. Sarah Hewin, Chief Economist for Americas and Europe at Standard Chartered, says the market sees the Fed making a mistake. (Source: Bloomberg)
Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers
Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has...
Median Price of US Home is Now More Than $400,000
It’s harder than ever to afford a home in the US, with higher mortgage rates claiming a bigger share of incomes and prices still rising at double-digit rates across most of the country. The monthly bill on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment jumped to...
