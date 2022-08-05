The diamond-inspired superyacht concept with an on-board 'waterfall'

Read on www.cnn.com
Inside Dubai ruler’s £300million superyacht with helipad for Black Hawk chopper, nightclub and submarine garage
ONE of the world's biggest superyachts boasts a helipad big enough for a Black Hawk chopper - and even a garage for a fleet of submarines. The luxurious £300million vessel belongs to Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and drips with luxury over seven luxurious storeys. The...
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
David and Victoria Beckham Are Vacationing Aboard a $2-Million-Per-Week Superyacht
Power couple David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly summering along the French Riviera, Amalfi Coast, Corsica, and Sardinia on a yacht dubbed Madsummer, according to the Daily Mail. The 95-meter vessel is available for private charter at the handsome price of roughly $1.926 million (£1.6 million) per week, touring the Mediterranean in the summer and the Caribbean and Bahamas in the winter. If they are indeed aboard, the Beckhams and their family have access to luxurious amenities that include a 12-meter swimming pool, spa, diving facilities, and a helipad.
This Menacing New 180-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Shark
Click here to read the full article. Heesen just proved its clients can come up with some seriously sharp ideas. The Dutch yard launched a new 180-foot steel superyacht this week that features a number of shark-inspired touches dreamt up by the creative owners. Reliance, formerly known as Project Gemini, is part of Heseen’s 55-meter class and follows recently launched vessels Solemates and Pollux. Designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, the exterior is sleek and muscular just like a great white. The hull has been finished in a “shark gray” hue at the owners’ request. There is also a distinctive “shark...
This Sleek New 230-Foot Megayacht Is Perfect for the Big Spender Who Hates Clutter
Click here to read the full article. British designer Andy Waugh likes to push the envelope with superyacht concepts, but his latest creation is all about “sophisticated simplicity.” The 230-foot megayacht, christened Serafina, was designed for an American tech billionaire and has been outfitted with a range of modern features to guarantee the good life at sea. “Serafina could be described as the only superyacht you will ever need,” Waugh said in a statement. According to the Brit, Serefina’s layout strikes a perfect balance of interior and exterior space. Her seven cabins have been neatly arranged across three decks to ensure there is...
‘Nudity on the beach is normal’: how Sardinia is tapping into the naturist revival
Sergio Cossu’s nude awakening came in 1972, when, at the age of 16 and needing a getaway from his family, he ventured to Santa Teresa Gallura, whose stretch of wild, pristine coastline in northern Sardinia was a mecca for hippies from across Europe. “It was my first solo holiday...
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Mysterious time capsule opened for the first time in 200 years reveals amazing treasures
On the southern outskirts of Manchester a group of British cavers recently uncovered a series of artefacts inside a cobalt mine that had not been explored for centuries. Among the finds were leather shoes, clay pipes, and a mysterious inscription written in candle soot. The astonishing treasures were described in...
A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California
Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio. Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
The most expensive coin in the world is a single U.S. coin minted in 1933
1933 Double Eagle CoinCredit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History; Public Domain image. The most expensive coin in the world is the 1933 Double Eagle.
NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month
NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
The World’s Tallest Building Should Never Have Been Built. Change My Mind.
How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. The Burj Khalifa soars half a mile...
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
Mammoth Cave: Coke bottles, ticket stubs, pre-historic debris discovered in world's longest-known cave system
Archeologists on a mission to see where a mysterious passageway under the world's longest known cave system goes are uncovering 19th and 20th-century artifacts in the historical dig. This collapsed sinkhole, the largest known natural entrance to the Mammoth Cave system, is believed by researchers to be where the cave's...
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
