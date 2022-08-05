The diamond-inspired superyacht concept with an on-board 'waterfall'

Click here to read the full article. British designer Andy Waugh likes to push the envelope with superyacht concepts, but his latest creation is all about “sophisticated simplicity.” The 230-foot megayacht, christened Serafina, was designed for an American tech billionaire and has been outfitted with a range of modern features to guarantee the good life at sea. “Serafina could be described as the only superyacht you will ever need,” Waugh said in a statement. According to the Brit, Serefina’s layout strikes a perfect balance of interior and exterior space. Her seven cabins have been neatly arranged across three decks to ensure there is...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO