Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks

This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO