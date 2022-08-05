Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
WAMPUM, Pa. (WKBN)- Tomorrow night in Lawrence County, the skies will be bursting with fireworks!
It’s Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration.Three new stores coming to Grove City Outlets
It’s the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at The Community Park.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0