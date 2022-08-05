ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks

By Liz Lehman
 3 days ago

WAMPUM, Pa. (WKBN)- Tomorrow night in Lawrence County, the skies will be bursting with fireworks!

It’s Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration.

It’s the oldest borough in Lawrence County.

Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at The Community Park.

