Money Is Flowing Into Maui County Races As The Primary Election Nears

Read on www.civilbeat.org
Related
Please, Office Of Elections, Do The Math For Us On Primary Night
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino was visiting a Honolulu television newsroom recently when a reporter asked him how his reelection was going. Would there be a winner declared the night of Aug. 13?. Victorino corrected the reporter, telling him that under Maui County rules the top two finishers — regardless of...
KITV.com
A bill on Maui that would allow homeless people to sleep in their cars passed first hearing
MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Maui County councilmembers came up with a simple solution to fight homelessness – to allow people to sleep in the cars on public property. The bill passed its initial hearing on Aug. 5. Co-author, Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said she hopes this will serve...
Ready for Maui’s new disposable bodyboard ban?
A new law banning the sale, rental, and distribution of disposable polystyrene bodyboards goes into effect on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
mauinow.com
Maui ban on non-mineral sunscreen goes into effect on Oct. 1
In less than two months, a ban on non-mineral sunscreen takes effect in Maui County. Under the new ordinance that goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, only mineral sunscreens based on active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide will be allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
Mayor proposes to buy former ʻIao Valley Lodge from Nature Conservancy for $1.5M
Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted a proposal to the Maui County Council to purchase the acreage and the structure that was the former ʻĪao Valley Lodge in ʻĪao Valley for $1.5 million from the Hawaiʻi Nature Center. The property will be leased to the Ke Kula...
mauinow.com
Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances
Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
mauinow.com
Maui managed retreat fund would come to rescue when infrastructure falls into ocean
West Maui has nine condo complexes at risk of falling into the ocean. The road fronting Kaʻopala Bay, along with water and sewer lines, may soon be under water. And many West Maui county parks are threatened by coastal erosion. That’s why Council Member Tamara Paltin, whose residency seat...
travelweekly.com
Maui town grows into an arts destination
West Maui's charming town of Wailuku, located just west of Kahului, is already frequented by visitors. It's the gateway to Iao Valley State Monument, and it's where the historic Kaahumanu Church and Bailey House museum is found. But the past years have seen it grow into a burgeoning arts district, as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Community Is Mobilizing Again To Buy Molokai Ranch. Will It Work?
On development-weary Molokai, where boarded-up resorts, restaurants and theaters recall a foreign investor’s abandoned crusade to remodel a moribund pineapple plantation town into a lucrative tourist destination, a decades-old quest to overthrow corporate interests that control a third of the island is gaining new momentum. The stalemate that followed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers
Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.
Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
Should Maui County Take Over Water Long Controlled By Private Companies?
The kalo farmer from East Maui had fought on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, and now he was back home battling for a basic human right: water. Ed Wendt was up against more than a century-old status quo in which the government permitted a plantation owned by Alexander & Baldwin to suck water from streams in his home on the lush east side of Maui and funnel it miles away to irrigate the ever-thirsty sugar cane fields in the central valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man digs deep to make sure kids in need have school supplies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead. Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids. Gomesh’s parents went to school...
Candidate Q&A: State House District 12 — Dan Johnson
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Dan Johnson, Republican candidate for state House District 12, which includes Keahua, Haliimaile,...
Here Are Answers To Commonly Asked Questions About Voting In Maui County
By now, many registered voters in Maui County may have already started receiving ballots for the Aug. 13 primary election. It’s a big election year, with voters set to choose who they think is best qualified to serve in a number of major roles, including as mayor, as the representatives of all nine county council districts and all nine state House and Senate seats for Maui, Molokai and Lanai.
Candidate Q&A: Maui County Council South Maui District — Robin Knox
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Robin Knox, candidate for Maui County Council South Maui District. The other candidates...
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0