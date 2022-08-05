ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Money Is Flowing Into Maui County Races As The Primary Election Nears

By Marina Starleaf Riker
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.civilbeat.org

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Maui ban on non-mineral sunscreen goes into effect on Oct. 1

In less than two months, a ban on non-mineral sunscreen takes effect in Maui County. Under the new ordinance that goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, only mineral sunscreens based on active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide will be allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Government
City
Kahului, HI
Maui County, HI
Elections
County
Maui County, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances

Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
travelweekly.com

Maui town grows into an arts destination

West Maui's charming town of Wailuku, located just west of Kahului, is already frequented by visitors. It's the gateway to Iao Valley State Monument, and it's where the historic Kaahumanu Church and Bailey House museum is found. But the past years have seen it grow into a burgeoning arts district, as well.
WAILUKU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Affordable Housing#Campaign Finance#Politics Local#Election Local#The County Council#Maui#The Kobayashi Group#Revalen Development
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers

Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Should Maui County Take Over Water Long Controlled By Private Companies?

The kalo farmer from East Maui had fought on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, and now he was back home battling for a basic human right: water. Ed Wendt was up against more than a century-old status quo in which the government permitted a plantation owned by Alexander & Baldwin to suck water from streams in his home on the lush east side of Maui and funnel it miles away to irrigate the ever-thirsty sugar cane fields in the central valley.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui man digs deep to make sure kids in need have school supplies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead. Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids. Gomesh’s parents went to school...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: State House District 12 — Dan Johnson

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Dan Johnson, Republican candidate for state House District 12, which includes Keahua, Haliimaile,...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Here Are Answers To Commonly Asked Questions About Voting In Maui County

By now, many registered voters in Maui County may have already started receiving ballots for the Aug. 13 primary election. It’s a big election year, with voters set to choose who they think is best qualified to serve in a number of major roles, including as mayor, as the representatives of all nine county council districts and all nine state House and Senate seats for Maui, Molokai and Lanai.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy