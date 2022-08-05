Law & Order Season 22 is not coming in August 2022

Read on precincttv.com
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Ice-T Offers Big 'Law & Order: SVU' Update
Odafin Tutuola is heading back to work. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T confirmed on Monday he is returning to New York City to start filming the 24th season of the series next week. SVU will extend its record as the longest-running primetime network drama in U.S. history when it returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 22.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here
CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spinoff shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans to Boycott Show After Series Leaves Network After 57 Years
“Days of Our Lives” has been on-air for 57 years. The show, which is one of the longest-running soap operas to date, has announced that it will be making a move that has fans angry. The popular soap opera is a classic. It has always been aired on NBC,...
Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More
Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
The Walking Dead Preview Special Will Tease Rick and Michonne Series
AMC has announced the guests who will reveal intel on The Walking Dead spinoff shows live on Talking Dead. The network will air an hour-long special titled The Walking Dead Universe Preview to tease the new spinoffs in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead, including the just-announced series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Airing Sunday, August 7, ahead of the series premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead (which arrives on August 14), Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will welcome actors and creators from across AMC's TWD Universe for a special preview of the shows airing this year and beyond.
See How Many ER Stars Came to Hang Out with Mariska Hargitay on ‘Law & Order: SVU’
If you’re an avid fan of Law & Order: SVU, you’ve probably noticed how so many actors from the 1990s classic ER end up hanging out with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. It makes all kinds of sense. Hargitay’s first significant career break came in season four of ER. That’s when she played Cynthia Hooper, the desk clerk of County General’s ER department. She fell in love with Dr. Mark Greene. But Greene thought their relationship was more casual until Cynthia followed him to California. He’d gone to San Diego to be with his sick mother. Hargitay’s character broke up with him when they got back to Chicago.
‘Virgin River’: Mel’s Baby Was Originally Going to Be Her Late Husband’s Child
On 'Virgin River' the baby that Mel is carrying is Jack's but originally the baby was going to be her late husband's child.
Who is hosting dating reality series The Real Love Boat on CBS?
There’s just something about dating shows that we can’t get enough of, and this fall CBS is taking the concept from land to sea in its new series, The Real Love Boat. The reality series sets sail Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. The Real Love Boat...
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
The Rookie Feds is not coming in August 2022
The Rookie Feds is happening. We get to see more of the awesome Simone Clark as the oldest trainee at the FBI Academy. When will the series premiere?. The minute we saw the promo for the two-episode backdoor pilot, we were hooked. Niecy Nash-Betts was everything as Simone Clark, bringing a style of her own but catching all the important things that drew us into The Rookie in the first place.
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Is Moving Exclusively To Streaming
New and past episodes of “Days of Our Lives” will be moving exclusively to the streaming platform Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12. NBC will be replacing “Days of Our Lives” with a new one-hour news program “NBC News Daily.” The show will air in the drama’s former network time slot.
