ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Medina football 2022 preview: Brennen Schramm leads Bees’ encore expectations — Camp tour

By Matt Goul, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians send perennial hot dog race loser Mustard to the minor leagues

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a stunning move, the Cleveland Guardians sent hot dog mascot Mustard down to the minors amid a disappointing season. In a statement Monday, the team said Mustard will report to the Lake County Captains “to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level.” He’s expected to participate in his first race during a game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Classic Park in Eastlake on Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strongsville, OH
Medina, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lorain, OH
Medina, OH
Football
State
Ohio State
City
Euclid, OH
City
Medina, OH
Cleveland.com

Traveling to Cleveland for Browns game? 8 top-rated VRBO stays near FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heading to Cleveland this fall for a Browns game? VRBOs are a great lodging option, especially when you stay near FirstEnergy Stadium. You can avoid hotel parking fees and leave your car at your VRBO. And you can walk or Uber to local nightlife and the game with no concern about drinking and driving or finding parking at downtown hotspots. Plus, on game day you can spend valuable time tailgating instead of navigating traffic around the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood High School and West Shore Career-Tech culinary student finishes third in national competition

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- West Shore Career-Tech District Culinary Arts student Reagan Fishbaugh readily admits she’s a bit of a perfectionist. That trait recently came in handy when the teenager tested her culinary skills during a trip earlier this month to the West Coast, finishing third in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national competition.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Cleveland.com

Watch Kareem Hunt return to team drills and practice on Day 10 of Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Kareem Hunt return to team drills and participate fully after staging a “hold-in’' the previous two days. Hunt, who’s ask the Browns to trade him but was told no, had limited himself to only individual drills the previous two days in a contract stand. He wants the Browns to either pay him or trade him, and they have no current plans to do either.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore#Bees#American Football#Penn State
Cleveland.com

Arvell Reese, 4-star LB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has landed his first commitment as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator in Arvell Reese of Glenville High School. The nation’s No. 277 player and No. 20 linebacker chose the Buckeyes over 24 other schools as a player who’s watched his recruitment blow up over the last few months. He gives the class seven in-state commits, including all but one of the top seven. Four-star defensive lineman Brenan Vernon is the one to go elsewhere, committing to Notre Dame last summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
whbc.com

Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”

Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
MANTUA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland roots-rock band AJ & The Woods to release debut album ‘Stay Steady’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – AJ & The Woods have found new meaning in their debut full-length album “Stay Steady,” set to arrive on Friday, Aug. 12. Originally, the album was supposed to release in the summer or fall of 2020, but the pandemic pushed the Cleveland roots-rock band to delay. The theme of the project, found in the title – “stay steady” – became a kind of mantra for the band members during the ensuing months and years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy