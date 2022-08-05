Medina football 2022 preview: Brennen Schramm leads Bees’ encore expectations — Camp tour

Read on www.cleveland.com
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Glenville football 2022 preview: How far can talent take Tarblooders? — Camp tour
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Ted Ginn Sr. stood in front of his football players Saturday after a four-team scrimmage at Rocky River and told them they were not yet a team. The legendary coach worries that his team — with 11 players holding Division I scholarship offers, including Ohio State-commit Arvell Reese — could be distracted by that individual attention.
Benedictine football 2022 preview: Defensive front, offensive line will dictate Bengals’ season — Camp tour
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A move down from Division II because of competitive balance could make Benedictine even more dangerous, considering its tough regular-season schedule. For the Bengals to make that a reality, their offensive line and defensive front seven will be the reason why. Coach Jarritt Goode is...
Rocky River football 2022 preview: Johnny Bebie sets the edge, line sets the tone for Pirates — Camp tour
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A big senior class led Rocky River last year to a Great Lakes Conference championship and the OHSAA Division III regional finals, where they lost to eventual state semifinalist West Holmes. The accomplishments of that senior class aren’t lost on the Class of 2023 at...
Cleveland Guardians send perennial hot dog race loser Mustard to the minor leagues
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a stunning move, the Cleveland Guardians sent hot dog mascot Mustard down to the minors amid a disappointing season. In a statement Monday, the team said Mustard will report to the Lake County Captains “to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level.” He’s expected to participate in his first race during a game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Classic Park in Eastlake on Tuesday.
Traveling to Cleveland for Browns game? 8 top-rated VRBO stays near FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heading to Cleveland this fall for a Browns game? VRBOs are a great lodging option, especially when you stay near FirstEnergy Stadium. You can avoid hotel parking fees and leave your car at your VRBO. And you can walk or Uber to local nightlife and the game with no concern about drinking and driving or finding parking at downtown hotspots. Plus, on game day you can spend valuable time tailgating instead of navigating traffic around the stadium.
Kenston football 2022 preview: Bombers locked in with Nikko Georgiou, Sean Patrick — Camp tour
MENTOR, Ohio — Coming off an 11-win season in which it overcame injuries at quarterback and throughout the offense, Kenston returns some of its top playmakers with aspirations of an even better finish. Quarterback Nikko Georgiou and junior Sean Patrick are among them. Patrick (1,391 yards, 12 TDs) started...
What’s the Browns’ plan for Kareem Hunt? Scott Petrak, Brad Ward on Monday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brad Ward...
Lakewood High School and West Shore Career-Tech culinary student finishes third in national competition
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- West Shore Career-Tech District Culinary Arts student Reagan Fishbaugh readily admits she’s a bit of a perfectionist. That trait recently came in handy when the teenager tested her culinary skills during a trip earlier this month to the West Coast, finishing third in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national competition.
Watch Kareem Hunt return to team drills and practice on Day 10 of Browns training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Kareem Hunt return to team drills and participate fully after staging a “hold-in’' the previous two days. Hunt, who’s ask the Browns to trade him but was told no, had limited himself to only individual drills the previous two days in a contract stand. He wants the Browns to either pay him or trade him, and they have no current plans to do either.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
Browns running back Kareem Hunt participates in team drills on Sunday: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns took the field for Day 10 of training camp and Kareem Hunt was there and fully participating. Hunt had been holding out of team drills after requesting a trade as he seeks a new contract, but he participated in 11-on-11 work on Sunday. Mary Kay...
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
Arvell Reese, 4-star LB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has landed his first commitment as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator in Arvell Reese of Glenville High School. The nation’s No. 277 player and No. 20 linebacker chose the Buckeyes over 24 other schools as a player who’s watched his recruitment blow up over the last few months. He gives the class seven in-state commits, including all but one of the top seven. Four-star defensive lineman Brenan Vernon is the one to go elsewhere, committing to Notre Dame last summer.
Amed Rosario taking on all comers at shortstop; Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Amed Rosario is a place holder at shortstop, whoever follows him is going to have a tough time duplicating what he’s done over the last two seasons since for the Guardians. But that has not stopped those who would have have his job.
Macedonia, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Nordonia High School on August 06, 2022, 06:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Joshua Dobbs is QB3 and more observations about the Browns’ first unofficial depth chart
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The first unofficial depth chart is a preseason tradition unlike any other and the Browns released their first of the preseason on Monday ahead of Friday’s preseason opener against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. While this is all unofficial and mostly just something teams have to do,...
whbc.com
Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
Weather, safety and travel: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ catches up with NWS Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When living as a full-time traveler, keeping up with the weather becomes a crucial part of day-to-day activities. For Jeff and Patti Kinzbach, the hosts of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, weather alerts keep them safe while they’re on the road. This week,...
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”
Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
Cleveland roots-rock band AJ & The Woods to release debut album ‘Stay Steady’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – AJ & The Woods have found new meaning in their debut full-length album “Stay Steady,” set to arrive on Friday, Aug. 12. Originally, the album was supposed to release in the summer or fall of 2020, but the pandemic pushed the Cleveland roots-rock band to delay. The theme of the project, found in the title – “stay steady” – became a kind of mantra for the band members during the ensuing months and years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
