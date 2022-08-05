Why You Need a VPN on Your Phone, and How to Set It Up in Under 10 Minutes

Read on www.cnet.com
Related
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
CNET
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: VPNs, Marvel, Dark Matter and More
There are a lot of reasons to use a VPN, even if your internet habits aren't the type to trigger government surveillance. Maybe you want to watch geoblocked sports or avoid run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi snooping. Your privacy concerns count, too. But VPN tech can be tricky to sort through, and VPN...
CNET
These Are the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features. Here's How to Fix Them
As with every new Apple software release, there will always be features and settings that users will absolutely love, and others that they might downright hate. And the same can be said for iOS 16, which will release to the general public sometime in the fall, but is available right now as a public beta.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design
Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
CNET
The Biggest Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rumors Ahead of Samsung's Unpacked Event
Samsung's next Unpacked event is almost here, and rumors indicate a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other gadgets could make an appearance. Samsung's next book-style foldable phone is expected to have a sleeker design and better cameras among other improvements. Samsung hasn't made any announcements about what's in store...
CNET
5 Things to Know Before You Buy a New Router in 2022
If you're looking for more horsepower from your home network, a new Wi-Fi router might be in order. Problem is, shopping for an upgrade can get confusing in a hurry. What does all of the jargon mean? How fast is fast enough? Is it worth it to spend extra for a multipoint mesh router, or for one that supports the newest version of Wi-Fi, called Wi-Fi 6? And what about Wi-Fi 6E routers that add in access to the ultra-wide 6GHz band?
CNET
Capture Everything With This Discounted Beginner Drone -- Just $85 Right Now
Ready to enter the world of drone piloting? Drones are already a popular tool among tech enthusiasts and content creators, but as more and more people become curious about drones, competition is increasing and prices are dropping. If you're new to drones or a seeking a cheaper option, Amazon has already discounted the Holy Stone HS440 to $100, which is a great price for this model that's ideal for beginners. But you can save even more. Just enter promo code 15OFF440GJ at checkout and the price of the HS440 drone will drop to $85. That's a $35 savings over buying this model at list price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Get Peace of Mind for Less With up to 40% on Eufy Security Kits and Equipment
You probably don't want to cut corners when it comes to your home's security. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of a great deal on security equipment when it comes along. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40% off a variety of indoor and outdoor Eufy home security cameras and systems. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).
CNET
Save 10% on Refurbished Tech and Trade-Ins at Decluttr With This Exclusive Deal
Whether you're shopping or swapping out your tech, for a limited time, CNET readers can save even more with two opportunities from Decluttr. Save 10% on refurbished tech and trade-ins when you use our exclusive promo codes right now. Decluttr is a great site for buying and selling used tech,...
CNET
Save $80 On These Hi-Res Soundcore Liberty Pro 2 Earbuds
With the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pros, which we named one of the best-sounding pairs of earbuds for 2022, the Liberty 2 Pros are no longer the newest in their line. But these previous-gen true wireless earbuds still have plenty to offer, and right now you can snag a pair at a bargain. Amazon currently has the Liberty 2 Pros on sale for just $50, which is a whopping $80 discount and the all-time lowest price we've seen. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but with a price this good, we don't expect it to stick around for long.
CNET
Grab a Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for $149 Today and Save Yourself $30
Searching for a simple two-in-one laptop that doesn't skimp out on battery life or high-definition visuals? The Lenovo Flex 3 is now at its lowest price yet on Best Buy and it'll satisfy both requirements and more. This Chromebook usually retails at $179, but you can have it for $30 less.
CNET
Save up to 41% on Already-Affordable SoundPEATS Earbuds Today Only
SoundPEATS earbuds aren't quite as popular as the high-end models from Apple or Bose, but they still have plenty to offer -- especially for those searching for a more affordable alternative to the big brands. SoundPEATS claimed multiple spots on our list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds for 2022, and right now you can pick them up for even less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 41% off select SoundPEATS earbuds, including some of our favorite models of the year. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Refurb Apple Watch Sale, With Prices From $85, Is Today Only at Woot
Apple products, even older models, tend to hold their prices over the years, so it can be hard to find a discount on the device you want. For that reason, going for a refurbished model is often the way to go if you want to save some cash. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor scuffs, scrapes and dings, you can find Apple devices at impressive bargains. Today only, Woot has several generations of refurbished Apple Watches on sale, so you can save hundreds compared to buying one new.
Comments / 0