ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Sara Syms Explores The Human Spirit In Sounds And Stories On New Album, The Darkest Light

By WMOT
wmot.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmot.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmot.org

SistaStrings Brings Classical Vibes To Americana Stages

On a recent morning, the atmosphere at Monique Ross’s East Nashville home is high energy. She and her sister Chauntee are here for a day between tour dates, having just arrived from the Newport Folk Festival where they played to thousands with Brandi Carlile and sat on stage during Joni Mitchell’s historic performance there. Monique’s 10-year-old daughter is heading out the door for the afternoon. Two small dogs, including a Chihuahua named Cello, scamper around the Victorian house. But things quiet down. The dogs curl up to sleep, and between gales of sisterly laughter Chauntee and Monique talk about what it’s been like to be on some of folk music’s biggest stages supporting Carlile and Allison Russell in the past whirlwind year.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy