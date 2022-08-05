ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, SD

Clay County approve resolution for new jail & law enforcement center

By Local News
 3 days ago
iowa.media

SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT & BRIEF STANDOFF

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT AND BRIEF STANDOFF SATURDAY IN MORNINGSIDE. 24-YEAR-OLD DALTON KEELER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY POLICE IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN AROUND 9 :15 P.M.WHEN AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP OF A VEHICLE THE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING WITH IMPROPER TAILIGHTS AND A DEFECTIVE EXHAUST NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 4TH AVENUE AND SOUTH ST. MARY’S.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KCJJ

Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation

A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
SOLON, IA
Clay County, SD
Yankton, SD
hubcityradio.com

Aftermath following fire at Yankton Middle School

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The clean up continues at Yankton Middle School following a small fire last week that caused smoke and water damage. Superintendent Wayne Kindle says water caused most of the damage. Kindle says the damage extended beyond the one room where the fire occurred. Kindle says their goal is...
YANKTON, SD
KBUR

Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa

Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
DAKOTA CITY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital

Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
BOYDEN, IA
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility

ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
ELK POINT, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - Saying goodbye to Joel DeJong during a drought

LE MARS, Iowa — Agronomist Joel DeJong is ending a decades-long career with Iowa State later this month. But, before he says goodbye for good - Siouxland News at Sunrise Anchor Jacob Heller caught up with him to talk about the ongoing drought Siouxland is experiencing and how it will affect the 2022 corn crop.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

2022 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Teams

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-State teams for the 2022 high school baseball season. The list of the best baseball players in the state include nine athletes from Plymouth County. They are listed below. 1A First Team:. Pitcher: Carter Schorg – Remsen St. Mary’s (Sr.)...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Last call for Dutch poffertjes this summer

ORANGE CITY—Fans of Dutch treats will have one last chance to indulge their sweet tooth at the poffertjes stand in Orange City. The Little White Store, run by the Dutch Heritage Boosters, will hold its final sales of the summer 5:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Transactions are cash-only with servings priced at $4.
ORANGE CITY, IA

