Clay County approve resolution for new jail & law enforcement center

iowa.media
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT & BRIEF STANDOFF
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT AND BRIEF STANDOFF SATURDAY IN MORNINGSIDE. 24-YEAR-OLD DALTON KEELER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY POLICE IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN AROUND 9 :15 P.M.WHEN AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP OF A VEHICLE THE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING WITH IMPROPER TAILIGHTS AND A DEFECTIVE EXHAUST NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 4TH AVENUE AND SOUTH ST. MARY’S.
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
hubcityradio.com
Aftermath following fire at Yankton Middle School
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The clean up continues at Yankton Middle School following a small fire last week that caused smoke and water damage. Superintendent Wayne Kindle says water caused most of the damage. Kindle says the damage extended beyond the one room where the fire occurred. Kindle says their goal is...
News Channel Nebraska
More details uncovered regarding investigation leading up to arrest in Laurel homicides
LAUREL, Neb. -- Security footage at a local gas station helped authorities identify Jason Jones as a suspect in four Thursday homicides in Cedar County, according to court records. According to an affidavit in Cedar County Court, Nebraska State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath's Mini Mart in...
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Shotgun
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
KBUR
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
Sioux City Schools’ board member steps down
A statement says, "The Board wishes Dr. Albert well and is grateful for her service to the District and its students."
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
ktwb.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
Sioux City Journal
Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - Saying goodbye to Joel DeJong during a drought
LE MARS, Iowa — Agronomist Joel DeJong is ending a decades-long career with Iowa State later this month. But, before he says goodbye for good - Siouxland News at Sunrise Anchor Jacob Heller caught up with him to talk about the ongoing drought Siouxland is experiencing and how it will affect the 2022 corn crop.
KELOLAND TV
From wrestling to restaurants: Professional wrestler pins hopes on a new career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You likely have heard of pro-wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, but what about Guerrero Rojo? He was once a big-time wrestler in Mexico and wound up wrestling in the WCW. But instead of wrestling, he’s now pinning his hopes on a...
KLEM
2022 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Teams
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-State teams for the 2022 high school baseball season. The list of the best baseball players in the state include nine athletes from Plymouth County. They are listed below. 1A First Team:. Pitcher: Carter Schorg – Remsen St. Mary’s (Sr.)...
nwestiowa.com
Last call for Dutch poffertjes this summer
ORANGE CITY—Fans of Dutch treats will have one last chance to indulge their sweet tooth at the poffertjes stand in Orange City. The Little White Store, run by the Dutch Heritage Boosters, will hold its final sales of the summer 5:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Transactions are cash-only with servings priced at $4.
