Yankton, SD

Northwestern Energy anticipate more power demands for electric vehicles

By Local News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
UNION COUNTY, SD
Inflation impacting the housing market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many factors contribute to home sales, whether that be inflation or the general market. Those involved in the process say recently home sales could be shifting. Even with high interest rates, Ashley Bartholomaus, a realtor for Keller Williams Realty, says the shift could actually...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity

Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility

ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
ELK POINT, SD
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Business
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Phone scammers continue to target KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By now, you’re in the minority if you haven’t gotten one of these. “Please press one if you did not authorize this transaction.”. This voice mail says an order has been placed for an Apple Macbook pro for $1,499. And if you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Aftermath following fire at Yankton Middle School

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The clean up continues at Yankton Middle School following a small fire last week that caused smoke and water damage. Superintendent Wayne Kindle says water caused most of the damage. Kindle says the damage extended beyond the one room where the fire occurred. Kindle says their goal is...
YANKTON, SD
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
LE MARS, IA
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
HARTFORD, SD
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
SIOUX FALLS, SD

