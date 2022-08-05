Northwestern Energy anticipate more power demands for electric vehicles

Read on hubcityradio.com
Related
q957.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
dakotanewsnow.com
Inflation impacting the housing market
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many factors contribute to home sales, whether that be inflation or the general market. Those involved in the process say recently home sales could be shifting. Even with high interest rates, Ashley Bartholomaus, a realtor for Keller Williams Realty, says the shift could actually...
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
KELOLAND TV
Phone scammers continue to target KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By now, you’re in the minority if you haven’t gotten one of these. “Please press one if you did not authorize this transaction.”. This voice mail says an order has been placed for an Apple Macbook pro for $1,499. And if you...
VIDEO: Public Safety Campus Takes Shape In North Sioux Falls
Progress is being made on the new 42-acre Public Safety Campus in Northeast Sioux Falls. Construction of the $50 million project began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2023. According to City officials, the campus will consist of several buildings including:. Administration/Training/Dispatch Facility...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
hubcityradio.com
Aftermath following fire at Yankton Middle School
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The clean up continues at Yankton Middle School following a small fire last week that caused smoke and water damage. Superintendent Wayne Kindle says water caused most of the damage. Kindle says the damage extended beyond the one room where the fire occurred. Kindle says their goal is...
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
kelo.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Comments / 0