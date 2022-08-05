Read on www.insidenova.com
Rescued beagles arrive in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said it would welcome 16 of the 4,000 beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland County, Va. The Humane Society of the United States has been coordinating efforts with numerous shelters to place all 4,000 dogs that were rescued from […]
PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church
Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff members gathered at 9:30 a.m. in the Fredericksburg National's stadium where they heard an address from motivational speaker Hamish Brewer (a former Stafford and Prince William schools employee), and watched a presentation from the color guard, cheerleaders and five marching bands.
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Arlington jobless rate improves in latest data
If two downstate jurisdictions wouldn’t mind stepping out of the way, Arlington could regain the solo crown of lowest jobless rate in Virginia that it held for years and years in the pre-COVID environment. With 151,259 residents counted in the civilian workforce and 3,239 looking for jobs, the county’s...
First day of school for Fredericksburg students is Monday, here's what to know
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Monday is the first day of school for Fredericksburg City Public Schools. While parents are getting their students ready to head back into the classroom, the staff has been working hard to make sure kids have a healthy and safe school year. The superintendent and...
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
Purcellville’s Bia Kitchen Serves Fresh, Local Fare with a European Flair
Get a taste of Europe from a seasonal menu of small plates at Bia Kitchen. At Bia Kitchen in downtown Purcellville, the tile was painted by hand, just north of Valencia, Spain. The bar top? It hails from Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The antique glass was all brought in from Germany, says chef and co-owner Shane O’Connor. He himself hails from Ireland. But the food at his restaurant, which opened in April, almost uniformly comes to the Loudoun County kitchen from less than 30 miles away.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Multiple fires in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
InFive: Renaming petition, fatal crash and the cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Dumfries that sent three others to the hospital. A rising freshman at Kettle Run High School has started a petition requesting that Fauquier County rename Lee and John S. Mosby highways. 3....
Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
Arlington Tech grads tops in Skills USA competition
Lina Barclay and Ellie Nix, two 2022 Arlington Tech graduates from the Arlington Career Center, won the first-place gold medal in the Television (Video) Production contest at the annual National Leadership and Skills Conference and SkillsUSA Championships, held recently in Atlanta. Barclay and Nix represented Virginia in this contest and...
Historical marker honoring McLean firefighters to be dedicated
A dedication ceremony to mark an historic marker honoring the McLean Volunteer Department will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Old Firehouse Center, 1440 Chain Bridge Road. The marker has been in place for some time, but the dedication was delayed due to pandemic conditions.
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Northern Virginia This July
It’s no surprise that seven of the top 10 sales last month came out of McLean. While the housing market in Northern Virginia may be starting to cool off, there are still plenty of extraordinary estates coming off the market at outrageous prices. From new custom luxury builds to French-inspired estates to private lots with ample space, here are 10 of the region’s most expensive homes that were sold last month.
BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation
Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
