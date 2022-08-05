Okoboji-area churches help to organize food-packing drive for Ukrainian refugees

Read on siouxcityjournal.com
Storm Lake man killed in crash near Primghar
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man died Saturday in a two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection east of Primghar. At approximately 2 p.m., Laurie Banks, 56, of Sutherland, Iowa, was northbound on O'Brien County Road L-54 in Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with O'Brien County Road B-40. Banks struck the driver's side of a westbound Ford Escape driven by Mark Kirkholm, 66, of Storm Lake, in the intersection.
SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers brings confidence and production in final season
Macy Sievers made a switch after her sophomore season that impacted how she hit at the plate as a junior and a senior. Sievers was a left-handed hitter as a freshman and sophomore at Newell-Fonda High School, but the Mustangs standout went back over to the right-handed hitters box, bringing more confidence and production.
