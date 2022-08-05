Yankees post-deadline confidential: Harrison Bader logic, Gerrit Cole pressure and a Gleyber Torres deal-breaker

The combination of a huge division lead and a championship-less dossier since 2009 motivated the Yankees to emphasize October at the trade deadline rather than August and September.

It is putting the playoff cart before the regular-season horse.

Their most controversial trade, in fact, accentuated this as they obtained a player (Harrison Bader) who won’t even play for them before September in exchange for a pitcher (Jordan Montgomery) the Yankees did not see (under the best circumstances) pitching for them in October .

If everything works out, the Yankees would get Bader and Luis Severino back next month to build them up to be factors in the following month.

In the worst-case scenario, their rotation continues to flounder and/or they lose another rotation piece or two to injury, which further dampens all the feel-good vibes and momentum of the first half — and, in the most extreme event, even brings some pressure to the AL East race. The Yankees know it is a risk, a risk they likely don’t take if, say, they led the division by three games. But with a double-digit edge, they are willing to gamble about August and September under the belief that the right move is to try to be set up best for October.

Within the maneuvering to honor that blueprint, the Yankees infuriated Severino by putting him on the 60-day injured list . They believe he needed two months to recoup after going on the injured list July 13 because of a lat strain. The Yankees projected he would be down long enough that in their rehab protocols he would need a form of spring training to build back up again.

The Yankees felt that getting Luis Severino healthy and prepared for October baseball was worth sacrificing having him in the rotation until mid-September. Noah K. Murray/NY Post

Their plan calls for Severino to make several minor league rehab starts — keep in mind that the Triple-A regular season, for example, now extends to Sept. 28. And — again presuming he has no major setbacks –the Yankees would bring Severino back Sept. 13 to start at Fenway Park. That would give the righty time for five big league starts to prepare to be a vital part of the postseason rotation.

That rotation would have Gerrit Cole followed in some order by Severino, Frankie Montas and Nestor Cortes. The Yankees do not believe they even would have picked Montgomery over Jameson Taillon if another starter were needed. They also think Montgomery takes a long time to warm up and would not have been well suited for the playoff bullpen. Thus, there was a not-unlikely scenario in which the lefty would not even have been on the postseason roster.

The Yankees and Cardinals had worked out the particulars of the Montgomery-Bader trade 24 hours before the Tuesday 6 p.m. deadline. But the Yankees delayed executing it to see what else occurred. Their officials insist, though, that while they tried to obtain another starter (Miami’s Pablo Lopez, notably), they were willing to make the Bader-Montgomery deal independently and regardless.

In part it was based on the Yankees’ perceived value of each player in October: Bader having an important role and Montgomery having possibly no role. Here come the magic words “if it goes perfectly” again: If it goes perfectly, Bader would get out of his walking boot for plantar fasciitis in about a week. He has not played since June 26. Thus, Bader also will need an extended minor league rehab.

The Yankees view the 2021 Gold Glove winner as a lockdown center fielder who will move Aaron Judge back to right field (where he is elite, as opposed to center, where he is average). This would further upgrade the already greatly improved Yankees defense — they lead the majors in Defensive Runs Saved , but their greatest negative result in that metric is in center field.

With Harrison Bader, the Yankees felt they could improve their outfield defense and their baserunning at the most important time of year. Getty Images

Bader also would provide, if his foot heals, a player who ranks annually among the majors’ best baserunners. From 2018-22, Bader ranked 17th (heading into Thursday) in Fangraphs’ baserunning metric . The player just ahead of him actually hasn’t played this year: Brett Gardner. Ideally, Bader would be a righty version of prime Gardner — excelling on defense and on the basepaths, playing with an aggressive bent and hitting enough (limiting strikeouts while offering a bit of oomph) that the total package is a winning player. If Brian Cashman saw a lot of Gardner in Bader, this trade becomes even more explainable because Cashman held Gardner in such high esteem.

By the way, would re-signing Gardner, who will turn 39 in a few weeks, have provided a good enough 2022 answer that the Yankees never had to trade for Andrew Benintendi, Bader or both? That goes into the unanswerable bin. Let’s use 3Up to dive further into these moves and what they mean now and in the future:

1. Montgomery is part of a not-long list, with Phil Hughes and Ian Kennedy, as candidates for which Yankees draft pick since Andy Pettitte has had the most major league success as a starter. Maybe Cortes is in the midst of joining the conversation.

Since returning fully from Tommy John surgery in 2020, Montgomery had settled in as a durable, league-average starter. His 61 starts, for example, were tied for the 19th-most in baseball from 2020-22 (his age-27-29 seasons). There was some Ted Lilly in there: His performance was good, but as with the lefty Lilly, the Yankees always wanted better.

Jordan Montgomery was solid in 21 starts in pinstripes this season, but if the Yankees are to get to a World Series, they will need better than solid. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

But durable and average have value, especially in helping a team get through a season. The Yankees added Montas. But Severino is out. J.P. Sears was traded — forgive another side trip down Yankees-lefty-starter memory lane, but Sears felt all season to me like Brandon Claussen: a guy the Yankees were pumping up and positioning for a July trade. Claussen was traded in 2004 for … drum roll … Aaron Boone. Sears was part of the package for Montas to give Boone another big rotation arm.

With Sears gone and Severino out and Clarke Schmidt returned to Triple-A to work as a starter and provide rotation protection, Domingo German is in a Yankees rotation that has gone from strength to concern over the past month . A lot of the Yankees’ pitchers – relievers Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta included — have the look of the wobbly marathoner at about mile 18, as if they went out too hard and too fast and now are paying a price. The Yankees’ pitching was brilliant for much of the first three months. But it is both less effective and less trustworthy right now.

And that begins at the top. Gerrit Cole has been too susceptible to homers and big innings, and this entire Yankee season is a Jenga puzzle that will collapse upon him if he does not pitch like an ace in October. The last time the Yankees received postseason soup-to-nuts ace excellence was by CC Sabathia in 2009 — when they won a championship. Masahiro Tanaka was particularly good (in fewer starts) in 2017 and 2019, and the Yankees went deep into the ALCS both of those years.

Cole was given more total guaranteed dollars than any pitcher in history to front a championship rotation. Either he gets his act together and performs like a No. 1 starter throughout October or the path to the Canyon of Heroes is nearly impossible to navigate for the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole has pitched like anything but an ace recently, allowing 11 earned runs in his past two starts. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Montas and Severino have the stuff to form a strong Nos. 2-3. But both have been hurt recently (Montas just came back from a shoulder ailment). Plus, in limited looks, neither has exactly been a postseason stalwart. Cortes is going to exceed his previous innings high by quite a lot. So what do the Yankees have in October?

The additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, in theory, should make the Yankees pen deeper — but I remember when that theory revolved around Jay Witasick and Mark Wohlers. This is a flammable position, and every reliever is always on the doorstep of his worst 20-appearance run. The Yankees deserve the benefit of the doubt here. They have been terrific the past few years at maximizing pitching performance.

Yet it feels as if the best bullpen addition would be Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery). It would be intriguing to see his elite lefty sinker matched with Holmes’ elite righty sinker backed by the Yankees’ excellent infield defense. So much of this Yankees season depends on whether, come September, Bader, Severino and Britton are activated and performing at a high level to get ready for October. It just changes the depth/talent level so much.

2. Bader came with high grades from former Cardinals teammate Matt Carpenter, who certainly was quizzed by Yankees officials before this deal. Carpenter, among other items of praise, called Bader “the best center fielder in baseball.”

And the physical talent/passion are overt. But when I have watched Bader play (not a ton and obviously a lot less than Carpenter has), I often have been left with the impression of a guy playing too fast for his brain and/or caught up in playing hero ball. There were just a lot of unforced errors with him in every facet. He is coming home (Bader is from Bronxville) to a team good enough to win a championship. I wonder about a guy trying too hard and/or playing faster than his baseball brain.

The Yankees have made big center-field mistakes in their recent history by not correctly reading the baseball passion levels of Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Hicks, who received a combined $223 million guaranteed for what (to this point) has been mostly injury-pocked meh results. The failures of Hicks on both sides of the ball, in fact, led to Judge playing center field more and the Yankees prioritizing the position in the trade market.

Aaron Hicks’ inconsistency at the plate and in the outfield prompted the Yankees to shift Aaron Judge to center, until Harrison Bader is healthy enough to take over. Getty Images

Among other things, the Yankees are worried about wearing out Judge before October by having him play the more demanding center field regularly. Judge is not as bad in center as Gleyber Torres was at short. But as with the Yankees getting better defensively at short with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and at second with a relocated Torres, the Yankees benefit if Judge goes to right. Aside from Mookie Betts, I’m not sure if anyone is better in right than Judge is.

At the deadline, the Yankees were not the only team eyeing the center-field market. Their No. 1 nemesis, the Astros, also were. Houston did not find a solution in a tough market for that position. Did the Yankees?

Due significantly to his defense and baserunning — he also put up 15 homers and an OPS 16 percent better than MLB average factoring park and league — Bader had 3.9 wins above replacement (per Baseball Reference) last year. That is an All-Star WAR total. He won a Gold Glove. He dropped his strikeout rate from 32 percent to 21.2, and it is down further to 17.8 this year — though it has coincided with plummeting walk rates.

The Yankees could line up in October (again with full health) with Benintendi in left, Bader in center, Judge in right and Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter. That would put Carpenter and Hicks on the bench. There could be games in which Bader does not start because Judge goes to center, Stanton plays in right and Carpenter DHs, or perhaps Boone likes a matchup with Hicks enough to start him. If so, Bader’s defense and baserunning late in games would lurk.

It is clear with their devotion to it through this deadline that the Yankees recognize a key to getting through the playoffs (notably the Astros) will be converting outs and limiting run-scoring chances.

3. Even while prioritizing October, the Yankees did not go all-in to the exclusion of the future. They refused to include Anthony Volpe in trade discussions for Luis Castillo, and the Reds liked the high end of what the Mariners offered more than a Yankees deal built around Oswald Peraza.

By keeping Double-A shortstop Anthony Volpe out of any trades, the Yankees kept an eye on the future — and perhaps Shohei Ohtani. Portland Press Herald via Getty

The Marlins were asking for Gleyber Torres plus more for Lopez. It was too rich. But if the Yankees believe Peraza and/or Volpe can leap to their middle infield next year to replace Torres, you could imagine the Yankees and Marlins reheating Lopez talks in the offseason.

By keeping Volpe, Peraza, Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells and Trey Sweeney, the Yankees will be factors if the Angels dangle Shohei Ohtani or the A’s decide to move catcher Sean Murphy (yep, we can start thinking who will be available in that trade market now).

Those are all position-player prospects. The Yankees have stripped a ton of upper-level pitching talent in trades over the past 18 months, including at this deadline. But they have built some internal belief that they are better than most organizations at developing arms. For example, 12 months ago, there was growing intrigue about 2019 fifth-round pick Ken Waldichuk. At this trade deadline, he was the most asked-for Yankees pitcher, and was included in the Montas deal.

Will Warren, whom the Yankees took a lot of requests on in this trade market, but didn’t deal, now goes on the radar for 2023. Can Luis Gil make it back well from Tommy John surgery? Is Schmidt a starter?

The pitching the Yankees obtained has control through at least next year. Montas cannot be a free agent until after the 2023 campaign. Cole, Montas, Severino and Cortes are all back. The Yanks still control German. Taillon is a free agent. I would expect the Yankees will add to the rotation in a trade (Ohtani/Lopez/etc) or free agency.

While the Yankees were unwilling to part with Gleyber Torres for Pablo Lopez at this year’s deadline, the team may re-engage the Marlins on a possible deal for the 26-year-old starter in the future. Getty Images

The control periods for Effross and Trivino are important with Britton, Miguel Castro, Aroldis Chapman and Chad Green all free agents after this season and Michael King’s uncertain status for 2023. Could a strong stretch run by Britton or Chapman convince the Yankees to bring one back next season, especially if they would do one-year contracts?

Bader is signed for $4.7 million in his 2023 walk year — Montgomery already is making $6 million this year and is likely to get $10 million-plus in 2023. So the Yankees gained some future money to throw elsewhere as part of that trade, too.

Benintendi is a free agent, and the Yankees are going to have to decide whether the strong Triple-A seasons of Miguel Andujar and Estevan Florial suggest they can be at least complementary players on a championship contender. Florial also has the skills to be a strong defender in center; though that combination of Triple-A hitting and glovework did not elevate him enough for the Yankees to keep Montgomery and avoid Bader.

Instead, emphasizing October, the Yankees dealt Montgomery, obtained Bader and decided to gamble — a gamble for the final 40 percent of the season — that they now are better positioned to stop having to say they haven’t been champions since 2009.