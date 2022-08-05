Marshall County Community Corrections Director Updates Advisory Board on New Case Laws

Read on max983.net
Marshall County Council to Meet Today
The Marshall County Council members will meet today where they will consider a resolution pertaining to READI Grant match dollars and from where in the budget those dollars will be appropriated. Marshall County Solid Waste Director Marianne Peters will present an additional appropriation request, while Marshall County Historical Society Museum...
Marshall County EMA Director Presents Changes to Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Clyde Avery presented changes to Annexes to the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to the commissioners last week. Avery said one change is due to sirens in Walnut Township. “We discovered that Walnut Township is adding six sirens in their area,” explained Avery....
Marshall County Health Department Provides Back-to-School Guidance
The Marshall County Health Department offers recommendations for all schools as students and staff members return to school this week. Parents, caregivers or guardians are encouraged to monitor children for symptoms of infectious illnesses before they leave for school through home-based symptom screening. The Health Department does not recommend quarantine...
Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety, City Council to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members will meet tonight where they will award a bid for the solar project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The board will also open bids for a new columbarium for the cemetery. There will be a request to block parking spaces, and...
Problem Behavior House Now Empty
(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
Argos Community Schools Displays Large Fiberglass Dragon to Welcome Students Back to Campus
When Argos Community School Corporation students arrive at school tomorrow morning (Tuesday, August 9) they will be greeted by a large, newly constructed dragon on campus. Superintendent Ned Speicher stated that there was a goal to add a large statement piece that rejuvenates the excitement of a school mascot. That goal was accomplished with a seven-foot tall fiberglass dragon that features large wings and a tail. It weighs 600 pounds and was mounted on a 2,000-pound stone base.
Bill introduced that would name clinic after Jackie Walorski
WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday. The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans...
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
Bipartisan legislation introduced to name Mishawaka VA clinic in honor of Rep. Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Indiana state delegation introduced bipartisan legislation on Friday to name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic. The resolution is supported by the entire state delegation as well as Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House GOP Conference...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Two People Arrested in Marshall County on Drug Charges
Two people were arrested Thursday, August 4 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9B Road attempting to locate the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. ET. Officers located a black passenger car in the area and spoke with the driver, Cody Mullins of Pierceton, and passenger Hailee Sutherlin of Warsaw.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
Elkhart Police ask for help identifying vehicle and man wanted for questioning
Elkhart Police are asking for your help in identifying a man and vehicle. He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Walmart on CR 6 on August 4th at around 3:30 p.m. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or...
Marshall County K9 sniffs out drugs from suspicious vehicle
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County Deputies are getting more drugs off the streets with the help of their K9 Officer Bear. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9-B Road while attempting to find a suspicious vehicle on Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Upon finding the...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Missing girls from St. Joseph Co. found safe; biological mother in custody
Two young girls are missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County. Police believe their mother took them.
