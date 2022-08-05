ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Marshall County Community Corrections Director Updates Advisory Board on New Case Laws

By Anita Goodan
max983.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on max983.net

Comments / 0

Related
max983.net

Marshall County Council to Meet Today

The Marshall County Council members will meet today where they will consider a resolution pertaining to READI Grant match dollars and from where in the budget those dollars will be appropriated. Marshall County Solid Waste Director Marianne Peters will present an additional appropriation request, while Marshall County Historical Society Museum...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Health Department Provides Back-to-School Guidance

The Marshall County Health Department offers recommendations for all schools as students and staff members return to school this week. Parents, caregivers or guardians are encouraged to monitor children for symptoms of infectious illnesses before they leave for school through home-based symptom screening. The Health Department does not recommend quarantine...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Marshall County, IN
Marshall County, IN
Government
hometownnewsnow.com

Problem Behavior House Now Empty

(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
LA PORTE, IN
max983.net

Argos Community Schools Displays Large Fiberglass Dragon to Welcome Students Back to Campus

When Argos Community School Corporation students arrive at school tomorrow morning (Tuesday, August 9) they will be greeted by a large, newly constructed dragon on campus. Superintendent Ned Speicher stated that there was a goal to add a large statement piece that rejuvenates the excitement of a school mascot. That goal was accomplished with a seven-foot tall fiberglass dragon that features large wings and a tail. It weighs 600 pounds and was mounted on a 2,000-pound stone base.
ARGOS, IN
WANE-TV

Bill introduced that would name clinic after Jackie Walorski

WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday. The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Gps#Politics Local#Marshall County Community#The Pilot News Staff#Jrac#Marshall County Courts#Community Corrections#Gps Signal
abc57.com

La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
LA PAZ, IN
WNDU

House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wkvi.com

Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County

A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Two People Arrested in Marshall County on Drug Charges

Two people were arrested Thursday, August 4 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9B Road attempting to locate the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. ET. Officers located a black passenger car in the area and spoke with the driver, Cody Mullins of Pierceton, and passenger Hailee Sutherlin of Warsaw.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Marshall County K9 sniffs out drugs from suspicious vehicle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County Deputies are getting more drugs off the streets with the help of their K9 Officer Bear. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9-B Road while attempting to find a suspicious vehicle on Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Upon finding the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy