Culver Community School Board Updated on Bond Projects

When Argos Community School Corporation students arrive at school tomorrow morning (Tuesday, August 9) they will be greeted by a large, newly constructed dragon on campus. Superintendent Ned Speicher stated that there was a goal to add a large statement piece that rejuvenates the excitement of a school mascot. That goal was accomplished with a seven-foot tall fiberglass dragon that features large wings and a tail. It weighs 600 pounds and was mounted on a 2,000-pound stone base.

ARGOS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO