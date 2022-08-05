PCSC hears report on PCSC Safety and Security from Director Ted Brown, First day of school is Wednesday, August 10

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.

KENDALLVILLE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO