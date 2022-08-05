PCSC hears report on PCSC Safety and Security from Director Ted Brown, First day of school is Wednesday, August 10

Read on max983.net
Marshall County Council to Meet Today
The Marshall County Council members will meet today where they will consider a resolution pertaining to READI Grant match dollars and from where in the budget those dollars will be appropriated. Marshall County Solid Waste Director Marianne Peters will present an additional appropriation request, while Marshall County Historical Society Museum...
Marshall County EMA Director Presents Changes to Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Clyde Avery presented changes to Annexes to the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to the commissioners last week. Avery said one change is due to sirens in Walnut Township. “We discovered that Walnut Township is adding six sirens in their area,” explained Avery....
Marshall County Health Department Provides Back-to-School Guidance
The Marshall County Health Department offers recommendations for all schools as students and staff members return to school this week. Parents, caregivers or guardians are encouraged to monitor children for symptoms of infectious illnesses before they leave for school through home-based symptom screening. The Health Department does not recommend quarantine...
Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety, City Council to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members will meet tonight where they will award a bid for the solar project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The board will also open bids for a new columbarium for the cemetery. There will be a request to block parking spaces, and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Problem Behavior House Now Empty
(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
abc57.com
La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
Argos Community Schools Displays Large Fiberglass Dragon to Welcome Students Back to Campus
When Argos Community School Corporation students arrive at school tomorrow morning (Tuesday, August 9) they will be greeted by a large, newly constructed dragon on campus. Superintendent Ned Speicher stated that there was a goal to add a large statement piece that rejuvenates the excitement of a school mascot. That goal was accomplished with a seven-foot tall fiberglass dragon that features large wings and a tail. It weighs 600 pounds and was mounted on a 2,000-pound stone base.
Plymouth Man Arrested Following Pursuit
A Plymouth man was arrested Thursday, August 4 after reportedly leading the Plymouth Police Department on a pursuit. Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2011 Ford Fusion at 3:45 a.m. ET on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive in Plymouth, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled south on State Road 17 toward Culver. The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 115 mph.
Crews respond to fire at Huntington Zesto
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Huntington Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of North Jefferson Street after a fire. Police say the fire is happening at the Zesto in Huntington. This incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne’s NBC. All...
One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana
MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
Two People Arrested in Marshall County on Drug Charges
Two people were arrested Thursday, August 4 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9B Road attempting to locate the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. ET. Officers located a black passenger car in the area and spoke with the driver, Cody Mullins of Pierceton, and passenger Hailee Sutherlin of Warsaw.
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
Elkhart Police looking to identify man wanted for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft on August 4. The theft took place at 3:27 p.m. at the Walmart at 175 C.R. 6 W. If you have any information on the...
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
