Marshall County Sheriff’s Department to Host Firearms Safety Course

Man arrested after fatally shooting woman in White County, sheriff's office says
A woman was shot to death late Sunday in White County, and the person believed to be responsible was placed under arrest, police say.
La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
Elkhart Police ask for help identifying vehicle and man wanted for questioning
Elkhart Police are asking for your help in identifying a man and vehicle. He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Walmart on CR 6 on August 4th at around 3:30 p.m. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or...
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Two People Arrested in Marshall County on Drug Charges
Two people were arrested Thursday, August 4 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9B Road attempting to locate the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. ET. Officers located a black passenger car in the area and spoke with the driver, Cody Mullins of Pierceton, and passenger Hailee Sutherlin of Warsaw.
Marshall County K9 sniffs out drugs from suspicious vehicle
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County Deputies are getting more drugs off the streets with the help of their K9 Officer Bear. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9-B Road while attempting to find a suspicious vehicle on Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Upon finding the...
Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
Marshall County EMA Director Presents Changes to Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Clyde Avery presented changes to Annexes to the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to the commissioners last week. Avery said one change is due to sirens in Walnut Township. “We discovered that Walnut Township is adding six sirens in their area,” explained Avery....
South Bend woman hurt after hitting tree in roadway in Cass County
A South Bend woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed into tree in the roadway in Cass County. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, in Mason Township. The 47-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Grange Street when she struck the tree, according to the...
11 year-old killed, 3 more hurt after driver missed stop sign
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office tells us a driver missed a stop sign, colliding with another SUV in Constantine Township Sunday afternoon.
Marshall County Health Department Provides Back-to-School Guidance
The Marshall County Health Department offers recommendations for all schools as students and staff members return to school this week. Parents, caregivers or guardians are encouraged to monitor children for symptoms of infectious illnesses before they leave for school through home-based symptom screening. The Health Department does not recommend quarantine...
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
Plymouth Man Arrested Following Pursuit
A Plymouth man was arrested Thursday, August 4 after reportedly leading the Plymouth Police Department on a pursuit. Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2011 Ford Fusion at 3:45 a.m. ET on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive in Plymouth, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled south on State Road 17 toward Culver. The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 115 mph.
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
Marshall County Council to Meet Today
The Marshall County Council members will meet today where they will consider a resolution pertaining to READI Grant match dollars and from where in the budget those dollars will be appropriated. Marshall County Solid Waste Director Marianne Peters will present an additional appropriation request, while Marshall County Historical Society Museum...
Multiple South Bend shootings on Sunday
As many as five people were injured after shootings in South Bend on Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers were called to three separate shootings, from just before midnight to after 4 a.m. They were called to the 3400 block of W. Wester, the 1900 block of W. Western, and the 500...
House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana
MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
