Florida Army National Guard will host a departure ceremony at the Camp Blanding joint training center

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
News4Jax.com
Ben Frazier takes his message international, heads to Switzerland to address UN
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ben Frazier is en route to Geneva Saturday, where he’s expected to address the United Nations with a message that is critical of the DeSantis Administration and Republican-dominated Florida legislature. Frazier plans to speak before the Committee to Eradicate Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Tuesday. The...
WCJB
Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida will a competitive printmaking exhibition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - C.F. Webber Gallery opens a competitive printmaking exhibition on Monday. The event is organized by the Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida. Five cash prizes will be awarded based on the selections of Juror Janet Ballweg. She is a professor of art and head...
WCJB
Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
WCJB
Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Democratic party are proceeding with caution after their Gainesville office was vandalized over the weekend. It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night when someone destroyed part of the office by throwing pieces of concrete through both windows. “Almost like if...
WCJB
Cade Museum leaders are judging the 13th annual Cade Prize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cade Prize began in 2010 to recognize innovators that have creative solutions to problems. The creation must fit into one of five categories. This includes environmental and agriculture, energy, IT technology, healthcare bio medical or wild card. The competition started with more than 70 applicants. After...
WCJB
Rabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Center condemned hate messages found in neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rabbi Berl Goldman with the Lubavitch-Chabad Center at the University of Florida is condemning the messages of hate found in neighborhoods. Goldman says the flyers don’t represent the Alachua County community but wants people to be aware. The rabbi also says the center is offering...
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will have a family empowerment summit on Monday. The event will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church. There will be a family resource fair from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. There are also some presentations and performances that will run...
WCJB
Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee needs volunteers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants to volunteer for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee. The county is trying to fill four different roles with qualified individuals. One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture. Another is for someone who lives in an...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
WCJB
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday. This was approved by commissioners last Thursday. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630...
More anti-Semitic flyers tossed onto Wynnfield Lakes driveways
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More anti-Semitic flyers were tossed onto Jacksonville residents’ lawns, this time in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood off Kernan Boulevard. Sriram Sankaran found several baggies on his evening walk with his dog. “It is quite surprising for me to find this on all the driveways,” Sankaran...
WCJB
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
WCJB
Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
WCJB
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
WCJB
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
First Coast News
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
WCJB
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
