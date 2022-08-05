ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee needs volunteers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants to volunteer for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee. The county is trying to fill four different roles with qualified individuals. One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture. Another is for someone who lives in an...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Early voting starts for primary elections across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Early voting started Monday for some in North Central Florida. Election officials from Bradford, Columbia and Levy counties started early voting for residents with no issues starting at 9 am. Putnam and Suwannee county voters could cast their ballots early starting Monday as well. Bradford county voters...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala event commemorates National Stop on Red Week

Since 2018, 910 drivers have run red lights and caused crashes reported in Marion County. Of those crashes, 63 resulted in a death or severe injury. That’s more than one death a month for the past four years. Residents are invited to join local officials for a Stop on...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill

Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood officials seeking citizens’ input for strategic plan

Wildwood City Manager Jason McHugh is inviting all city residents and businesses to provide input on the draft 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. “This plan shapes the city’s priorities and defines specific action items and measurables over the next five years,” McHugh said.“We want to hear from citizens to ensure we are focusing on what is most important to them.”
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye

Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

