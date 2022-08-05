ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Marshall County Commissioners Give Support to READI Grant Match Request

By Anita Goodan
 3 days ago
max983.net

Marshall County Council to Meet Today

The Marshall County Council members will meet today where they will consider a resolution pertaining to READI Grant match dollars and from where in the budget those dollars will be appropriated. Marshall County Solid Waste Director Marianne Peters will present an additional appropriation request, while Marshall County Historical Society Museum...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Culver Community School Board Approves Bus Bid

The Culver Community School Board members approved a bus bid to replace two buses at the corporation. Three bids were reviewed. Bluebird bid $296,104, Thomas bid $258,944, and IC Collins bid $257,258 for two buses. Superintendent Karen Shuman recommended that the board approve the lowest bid from IC Collins and that recommendation was approved with a unanimous vote.
CULVER, IN
Government
max983.net

Marshall County Health Department Provides Back-to-School Guidance

The Marshall County Health Department offers recommendations for all schools as students and staff members return to school this week. Parents, caregivers or guardians are encouraged to monitor children for symptoms of infectious illnesses before they leave for school through home-based symptom screening. The Health Department does not recommend quarantine...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Argos Community Schools Displays Large Fiberglass Dragon to Welcome Students Back to Campus

When Argos Community School Corporation students arrive at school tomorrow morning (Tuesday, August 9) they will be greeted by a large, newly constructed dragon on campus. Superintendent Ned Speicher stated that there was a goal to add a large statement piece that rejuvenates the excitement of a school mascot. That goal was accomplished with a seven-foot tall fiberglass dragon that features large wings and a tail. It weighs 600 pounds and was mounted on a 2,000-pound stone base.
ARGOS, IN
max983.net

Two People Arrested in Marshall County on Drug Charges

Two people were arrested Thursday, August 4 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9B Road attempting to locate the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. ET. Officers located a black passenger car in the area and spoke with the driver, Cody Mullins of Pierceton, and passenger Hailee Sutherlin of Warsaw.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Plymouth Man Arrested Following Pursuit

A Plymouth man was arrested Thursday, August 4 after reportedly leading the Plymouth Police Department on a pursuit. Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2011 Ford Fusion at 3:45 a.m. ET on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive in Plymouth, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled south on State Road 17 toward Culver. The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 115 mph.
PLYMOUTH, IN

