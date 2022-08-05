Prices and availability subject to change without notice. &%/This Private Corner-Fully-Furnished Unit (1, 363 ft ft - 128 mtrs) - Stunning views of Biscayne Views - South Tower - 2 Amazing Balconies - 2 Bedrooms + Den converted into a 3rd Bedroom - Title Floors easy to clean - Washer & Dryer - Electric Blackouts and Privacy Shades Installed - This Bldg offers luxury Five stars amenities (15, 000 Sq Ft) : Spa, Sauna, Steam Room, 4 heated pools, outdoor and indoor Jacuzzi -Gym, Fitness Classes 6 times/week, Club House, 2 Business Centers & 3 Conference Rooms, Sundeck, Movie Theater - 24 hrs front desk - Across the street from Bayside Marketplace, Bayfront Park, Free Metro Mover (Downtown Miami + Brickell), Restaurants, CVS Pharmacy, Whole Foods, Perez Museum, Retails Store and close to 95 Hwy%&/%&#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo. (Listing 7031277 Confirmed 8/5/2022)

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO