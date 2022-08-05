Onondaga County health officials concerned after several spikes in drug overdoses

Read on www.wrvo.org
Justice Thunderoad
3d ago
Oh their “finally concerned” ? WTH took so long 🙄. Maybe if the democrats closed the Mexican/American border it might cut back on the drugs coming into this country ,,, Oh gees,, that’s right,, Hunter needs his crack,, Daddy can’t do that.
West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus were found in a trap on Taft Road in the town of Cicero. West Nile is potentially deadly, but not as serious as Eastern equine...
Tractor Supply Co. larceny leads to drug bust
An alleged larceny at the Tractor Supply co. in the Town of Cortlandville lead to a large drug bust over the weekend.
CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP
Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor
A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
Onondaga County sees 14 opioid overdoses in one day. Spike linked to fentanyl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is seeing a significant spike in opioid overdoses, including at least 14 overdoses that occurred over a 24-hour period Monday, according to the county Health Department. The department reported its overdose tracking system shows there has been a rise in overdose activity over the...
WKTV
Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson
NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
Wayne County Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATE: Body Recovered From Canandaigua Lake
The body of a 61-year-old Queens County, New York man was recovered by State Police divers in Canandaigua Lake Monday. Kirk Hobbs, of Laurelton, was visiting family in the Canandaigua area and was boating with his brother Friday when he jumped into the lake and went under without resurfacing. His body was recovered in approximately 170 feet of water at around 1 Monday afternoon.
nyspnews.com
Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
thefreshtoast.com
Study: Medical Cannabis May Result In Less Opioid Dependence For Advanced Cancer Patients
Patients with advanced cancer respond favorably to medicinal cannabis, according to a study published in the journal Cureus on a trial that included participants enrolled in the NY state’s medical cannabis registry. Researchers affiliated with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse evaluated the use of marijuana by cancer patients for...
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located at 321 Main Street to investigate […]
Madison County prosecutor running for judge to resign after overdoses at his home, officials say
An assistant district attorney in Madison County, who is running to be a criminal court judge, will resign as a prosecutor after an initial investigation showed overdoses at his home last weekend, Madison County officials said. The incident involved Bradley Moses, a prosecutor and judge candidate in Madison County, a...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
wrvo.org
More violence, surprise demolitions on Cayuga tribal lands as leadership dispute continues
As the sun set, Wanda John’s son emerged from his mother’s half-demolished farmhouse in rural Seneca County. The walls are a mess of splintered wood and plaster, tufts of pink fiberglass strewn about. The family has been at the site trying to salvage what they can — drums...
Cayuga County Man Sentenced to Prison for Accident That Killed Weedsport Grandfather
The man responsible for a car crash that killed a Weedsport man in February 2021 was sentenced to four-to-12 years in state prison Monday. 25-year-old Tristan Hope admitted this spring that he got behind the wheel of a car after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl. The Throop man also said he had taken his eyes off the road for a significant period of time prior to striking a truck head-on driven by 52-year-old Michael Maltese on State Route 31 in Mentz.
urbancny.com
A Review of Onondaga County’s Plan for Spending 89 Million in American Rescue Funds: An Interview with Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon – Part 2
Taking a look at Onondaga County’s American Rescue Plan Fund spending. This fund is designed to address concerns of those who demanded more attention to Human Service needs. A Lacrosse themed Sports complex, White Pines land purchases are among the projects Onondaga County has chosen to support with American Rescue Plan dollars.
Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse
VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from its previous space at 6700 Kirkville Road.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Deal With Several Robberies And Stabbings By A Trio Of Men
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police investigating several robberies and stabbings early Monday morning. A little before 1this morning Police found a 24 year old man who said he was attacked on Butternut Street by three men, and during the fight was stabbed in the stomach. About an hour and half...
13 WHAM
Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake
Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
WKTV
Female remains found in Morris
Morris, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County District Attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The D.A. says it appears the remains have been...
