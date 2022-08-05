'We see the nightmare of what took place there': Jurors visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas building where 17 killed

Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO