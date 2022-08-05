Kyle Busch seen at Mall of America during shooting (Video)

Read on racingnews.co
Related
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up
Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Paints Terrifying Picture of What Happened During Mall of America Shooting: ‘There’s Chaos’
Kyle Busch met with reporters this weekend and described the chaos and confusion from a couple of days earlier when he and his family were inside Mall of America and shots rang out. The post Kyle Busch Paints Terrifying Picture of What Happened During Mall of America Shooting: ‘There’s Chaos’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge Crash On Sunday
A scary scene at Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, when the caution flag waved after a huge crash involving Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola and others created a smoke-filled track at Michigan Speedway. The crash did considerable damage to the vehicles involved, especially Cindric's, but thankfully all the drivers appeared...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Today, the field rolls to the 2-mile oval for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual |...
Nascar star Kyle Busch and family escape Mall of America shooting
Kyle Busch, a two-time Nascar champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver
Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series jumps from Indianapolis to the Irish Hills this weekend, running their only race of the season at Michigan International Speedway's two-mile oval. The 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the season and one of four regular-season events left on the schedule. It’s the...
Bubba Wallace Earns First NASCAR Cup Series Pole In Michigan
The pole is also a first for 23XI Racing, which began fielding cars in 2021.
People
Shots Fired at Crowded Mall of America Store, Police Looking for Suspects
No one was injured after shots were fired at a Nike store in the Mall of America Thursday afternoon, during an altercation between two groups of young adults. The store was "full of people," according to authorities in Bloomington, Minnesota, when the incident unfolded at approximately 4:16 p.m., and sent groups of shoppers fleeing the store in a panic, according to CBS Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack
Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
Bubba Wallace emotional after 2nd place finish at Michigan (Video)
Watch as Bubba Wallace was disappointed after the NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green flag at Michigan International Speedway. Bubba Wallace started the race from the pole position, the first pole for 23XI Racing. Watch the Bubba Wallace video below. With...
Police report shots fired at Mall of America, no victim located
Aug 4 (Reuters) - A suspect fled after firing shots at Minnesota's Mall of America, one of the largest shopping centers in the United States, forcing a lockdown Thursday, police said.
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 0