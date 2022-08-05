Brick City Center for the Arts will have the opening reception for the Art of Aging Exhibit: The Secrets of Life

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For a second year in a row, girls in Gainesville had the chance to get their hair and nails done before going back to school, which starts Aug. 10. The second annual ‘back to school braids bash’ is a free event organized by Trinity’s Day Spa Pampering for Kids. This year’s event was held inside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-purpose center next to Citizen’s Field.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO