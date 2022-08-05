Brick City Center for the Arts will have the opening reception for the Art of Aging Exhibit: The Secrets of Life

Read on www.wcjb.com
WCJB
Cade Museum leaders are judging the 13th annual Cade Prize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cade Prize began in 2010 to recognize innovators that have creative solutions to problems. The creation must fit into one of five categories. This includes environmental and agriculture, energy, IT technology, healthcare bio medical or wild card. The competition started with more than 70 applicants. After...
WCJB
Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida will a competitive printmaking exhibition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - C.F. Webber Gallery opens a competitive printmaking exhibition on Monday. The event is organized by the Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida. Five cash prizes will be awarded based on the selections of Juror Janet Ballweg. She is a professor of art and head...
WCJB
Braid bash is back for a 2nd year, mental health major topic at this year’s event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For a second year in a row, girls in Gainesville had the chance to get their hair and nails done before going back to school, which starts Aug. 10. The second annual ‘back to school braids bash’ is a free event organized by Trinity’s Day Spa Pampering for Kids. This year’s event was held inside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-purpose center next to Citizen’s Field.
WCJB
Rabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Center condemned hate messages found in neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rabbi Berl Goldman with the Lubavitch-Chabad Center at the University of Florida is condemning the messages of hate found in neighborhoods. Goldman says the flyers don’t represent the Alachua County community but wants people to be aware. The rabbi also says the center is offering...
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will have a family empowerment summit on Monday. The event will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church. There will be a family resource fair from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. There are also some presentations and performances that will run...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A facility in North Central Florida is designed to help young people who are caught in a bad situation. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, our partners at the Ocala CEP tell us about the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
WCJB
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday. This was approved by commissioners last Thursday. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630...
WCJB
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in. The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.
WCJB
Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend. More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday. $10 from the players and...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercises to Ensure Happy and Healthy Feet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If your feet feel funky or your toes are tight, you are not alone. Matt Mallard, the Director of Personal Training at Gainesville Health and Fitness said, “if your feet aren’t working right, the rest of your body is probably going to follow and not work right either.”
WCJB
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs. These...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course...
WCJB
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
WCJB
Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee needs volunteers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants to volunteer for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee. The county is trying to fill four different roles with qualified individuals. One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture. Another is for someone who lives in an...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
WCJB
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
WCJB
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting starts next weekend in Alachua County but people gathered Sunday for Souls to the Polls. Hundreds met at the Hal Brady Rec complex in Alachua to meet candidates for office running in Alachua County races. Candidates for school board, state representative and county commission showed up.
WCJB
Early voting starts for primary elections across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Early voting started Monday for some in North Central Florida. Election officials from Bradford, Columbia and Levy counties started early voting for residents with no issues starting at 9 am. Putnam and Suwannee county voters could cast their ballots early starting Monday as well. Bradford county voters...
WCJB
Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Democratic party are proceeding with caution after their Gainesville office was vandalized over the weekend. It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night when someone destroyed part of the office by throwing pieces of concrete through both windows. “Almost like if...
