Kansas State

What The Pro-Abortion Rights Win In Kansas Means For Other Elections

By FiveThirtyEight
By FiveThirtyEight
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
bartlesvilleradio.com

California Governor Insults Oklahoma

California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LJWORLD

No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No

For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
WIBW

Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Kansas Reflector

High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
