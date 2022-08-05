What The Pro-Abortion Rights Win In Kansas Means For Other Elections

Read on fivethirtyeight.com
Related
FiveThirtyEight
Wisconsin Spent Months Investigating The 2020 Election. These Candidates Still Believe It Was Fraudulent.
In another episode of Election Deniers On The Ballot, reporter Kaleigh Rogers explores the candidates running in Wisconsin’s Republican primary elections who believe the 2020 election with stolen from former President Donald Trump. Transcript. KALEIGH ROGERS: Just hours before a mob of rioters smashed their way into the Capitol...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
Why the 'landslide' Kansas abortion vote shouldn't have been surprising
The vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights caught many in the pundit class off-guard. But “this was actually was in line with the majority of Americans,” Lauren Wright says. Howard Polskin and Elaine Godfrey join the conversation.
Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors
The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
California Governor Insults Oklahoma
California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No
For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
MSNBC
Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night
Homeowners Are Trading In Their Doorbell Cams For This. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Kachava /. SPONSORED. Hands Down! The World's Healthiest Breakfast.
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
WIBW
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
bartlesvilleradio.com
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
abovethelaw.com
Kris Kobach Might Be The Next Attorney General Of Kansas So Let's All Remember That He's So Bad At Law A Judge Ordered Him To Take Remedial Classes
While the media focuses on Kansas voters soundly defeating an effort to restrict abortion, yesterday’s primary also elevated Kris Kobach as the GOP nominee for attorney general, meaning he’s got a very good shot to be the state’s next attorney general. He’s also such a bad lawyer...
Comments / 0