Police: Man fatally shot in the face in Brooklyn, suspect in custody

Police say an 18-year-old is in custody with charges pending after he allegedly robbed and shot a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of a BJs in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, just shortly after the store's listed closing time of 10 p.m.

According to police, 19-year-old Dereck Chen was walking in the parking lot/garage area with a friend when a man came up to them and demanded Chen to hand over his backpack.

When Chen refused, the suspect pulled the backpack from him and the two struggled over it before the suspect shot Chen in the shoulder and face.

Police say the suspect tried to run out but was met by responding police officers and taken into custody. Chen's friend was not injured, but Chen was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a nearby hospital.

Officers tell News 12 it does not appear that Chen was an employee of the store.

A gun was recovered at the scene. Charges are currently pending and the investigation is ongoing.