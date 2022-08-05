ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Man fatally shot in the face in Brooklyn, suspect in custody

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNDGi_0h5qRdEE00

Police say an 18-year-old is in custody with charges pending after he allegedly robbed and shot a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of a BJs in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, just shortly after the store's listed closing time of 10 p.m.

According to police, 19-year-old Dereck Chen was walking in the parking lot/garage area with a friend when a man came up to them and demanded Chen to hand over his backpack.

When Chen refused, the suspect pulled the backpack from him and the two struggled over it before the suspect shot Chen in the shoulder and face.

Police say the suspect tried to run out but was met by responding police officers and taken into custody. Chen's friend was not injured, but Chen was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a nearby hospital.

Officers tell News 12 it does not appear that Chen was an employee of the store.

A gun was recovered at the scene. Charges are currently pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
NBC New York

Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Police Arrest NYC Man for 1996 Murder of Jasmine Porter

An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested on murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
actionnews5.com

Police shoot, arrest 4 gunmen who opened fire at party

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Plainclothes New York detectives got into a gunfight outside a party in the Queens borough. Four suspects, including two teens, were wounded in the exchange. Shots rang out late Friday night in a quiet Queens community, where New York City Police Department officers were trying to prevent gun violence. Police say members of the Violent Crime Squad learned a party had the potential to grow violent because of local street crews.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bayville man accused of aiming laser pointer at police chopper

Nassau police say a Bayville man pointed a green laser at one of their helicopters as it was canvassing for an unrelated incident after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say the beam interfered with the pilot’s ability to operate the chopper. The pilot was able to locate Lance Lee at...
BAYVILLE, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death inside Manhattan shelter: NYPD

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death inside a Manhattan shelter Saturday, police said. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the torso during an assault at The Christopher on West 24th Street in Chelsea around 2 p.m., police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy