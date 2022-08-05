Police probe apparent drowning; responded to call of woman found face down in pool
Police in Woodland Park are probing an apparent drowning on Thursday.
Police responded to the area of Rifle Camp Road around 3:18 p.m. on a call of a female found face down in a pool.
According to police, when they arrived, they found a man holding a 69-year-old woman above water in the pool.
Police say after pulling her from the water and checking her vitals, there were no signs of life. The woman was pronounced dead.
