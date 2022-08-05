ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, NJ

Police probe apparent drowning; responded to call of woman found face down in pool

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23w8zC_0h5qRaa300

Police in Woodland Park are probing an apparent drowning on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of Rifle Camp Road around 3:18 p.m. on a call of a female found face down in a pool.

According to police, when they arrived, they found a man holding a 69-year-old woman above water in the pool.

Police say after pulling her from the water and checking her vitals, there were no signs of life. The woman was pronounced dead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodland Park, NJ
News 12

Officials ID woman killed in Monroe house fire

Officials have identified a Monroe woman killed in a house fire. Monroe Volunteer Fire Department's deputy chief says the victim was identified as 69-year-old Sarah Cotter. Fire crews say they found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor on Cotter's Bagburn Hill Road home Friday. Officials say Cotter was...
MONROE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drowning
News 12

Bayville man accused of aiming laser pointer at police chopper

Nassau police say a Bayville man pointed a green laser at one of their helicopters as it was canvassing for an unrelated incident after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say the beam interfered with the pilot’s ability to operate the chopper. The pilot was able to locate Lance Lee at...
BAYVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person shot dead in Newburgh motor vehicle crash

NEWBURGH – One person is dead after being shot early this morning (Monday) in the City of Newburgh. Few details are available currently as police are still investigating, but apparently, there was an accident involving a number of vehicles in the area of 211 Liberty Street before 2 a.m.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Bay Plaza mall evacuated after reports of gunshots

A mall at Bay Plaza was evacuated after the NYPD received a call alleging there were shots fired. Citizen footage shows shoppers leaving the Bronx shopping center, a police helicopter overhead and heavy police presence on the property. However, police say the reports of shots fired were not confirmed and...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police

A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police. Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy