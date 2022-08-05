ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Alex Jones to pay $4.1m over false Sandy Hook claims | First Thing

By Nicola Slawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ktjmp_0h5qRZeC00

Good morning.

The jury in Alex Jones’s defamation trial on Thursday ordered the far-right conspiracy theorist to pay $4.1m in damages over his repeated claims that the deadly Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Jurors in Austin, Texas, gave their verdict after deliberating for about one hour on Wednesday and seven hours on Thursday at the end of a nine-day trial. The verdict levied against Jones was far below the $150m or more the plaintiffs had requested jurors award them. In a statement on behalf of the parents of a six-year-old Sandy Hook victim whose lawsuit set the trial in motion, the attorney Mark Bankston said: “Mr Jones … will not sleep easy tonight.”

Bankston said his clients, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis , were “thrilled with the result and look forward to putting Mr Jones’s money to good use”.

  • Is this the end of the case? No. In a separate phase on Friday, jurors are to determine whether Jones owes any punitive damages in addition to the compensation he was ordered to pay.

  • What other problems is Jones facing? The congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has requested that Bankston provide the panel with the texts from Jones, a prominent supporter of former president Donald Trump. A similar trial with other parents from Sandy Hook also looms for Jones in Connecticut.

Taiwan crisis: China begins second day of military exercises in face of US condemnation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miUot_0h5qRZeC00
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls on reporters as national security council spokesperson John Kirby answers questions about China’s use of ballistic missiles. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

The US has condemned China’s launch of ballistic missiles around Taiwan during major military exercises as an “overreaction”, as multiple Chinese ships and planes again crossed the median line on Friday.

The aggressive military displays by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) began on Thursday in response to the US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and have raised tensions across east Asia.

Hundreds of PLA air force and navy craft are involved in the exercises across six zones surrounding Taiwan and encroaching into its territorial seas. At least 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles were fired near or over Taiwan on Thursday, while dozens of warplanes and ships have made crossings over the median line, an unofficial border in the Taiwan strait that is one of the world’s busiest transport routes.

This morning, Taiwan’s defense ministry announced that multiple PLA ships and planes had crossed the median line during the morning. The ministry said it had dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the situation.

  • How worried should we be about military conflict? Experts agree that neither the US nor China has the appetite for the tension to escalate to war. According to Justin Bassi, of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, China’s military exercises will probably be calibrated to avoid escalation from the US .

Democrats secure breakthrough with Kyrsten Sinema on climate bill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hns7_0h5qRZeC00
Securing Sinema’s support was pivotal for Democrats in the evenly divided Senate. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate Democratic leaders say they have reached an agreement on the party’s major climate and economic bill with Kyrsten Sinema – the centrist Democrat whose opposition remained a hurdle to passing the most ambitious US climate legislation yet.

The support of Sinema, a former member of the Green party who has evolved into one of Congress’s most conservative Democrats, was crucial to the passage of the bill, which tackles energy, environment, health and tax measures. Its success is seen as the Democratic party’s most substantive chance to deliver domestic policy progress before the midterm elections.

Backing from all 50 Democratic senators will be needed to pass any legislation in the evenly divided Senate given the party’s narrow majority and Republican resistance to acting on the climate crisis.

The Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said lawmakers had achieved a compromise “that I believe will receive the support” of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity to move the measure through the 50-50 Senate, along with the vice-president Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

  • What has Sinema, the Arizona senator seen as the pivotal vote, said? In a statement, she said she had agreed to 11th-hour changes in the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill.

In other news …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gCHX_0h5qRZeC00
A man pays tribute to a memorial to Breonna Taylor following the announcement that four police officers have been charged. Photograph: Amira Karaoud/Reuters

  • The US Department of Justice on Thursday brought civil rights charges against four current and former Louisville police officers for their roles in the shooting in 2020 of Breonna Taylor , a Black woman who was killed in her home, a case that stirred national protests over police brutality.

  • The family of a Los Angeles man detained in Venezuela this year is appealing to the US government to help secure his release , fearing he could be held long term as a political bargaining chip. Eyvin Hernández, a 44-year-old lawyer, was arrested on 31 March near the Colombia-Venezuela border.

  • Kevin Spacey has lost his appeal to have a $31m (£25.5m) arbitration award to the producers of House of Cards overturned. In November, the Hollywood actor was ordered to pay the sum to MCR following “explosive” allegations of sexual misconduct involving young crew members working on the production.

  • Albert Woodfox, who is thought to have been held in solitary confinement longer than any individual in US history, having survived 43 years in a 6ft x 9ft cell in one of America’s most brutal prisons, has died aged 75 . His lawyers and brother said he had died from complications caused by Covid .

  • A British woman has been left partially paralysed after being gored by a bison that tossed her 15ft into the air in a US nature reserve. Amelia Dean, 19, was attacked by a large male American bison while hiking with a friend through Custer State Park, South Dakota, seven weeks ago.

Don’t miss this: how the Astroworld tragedy changed gigs for ever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLkLB_0h5qRZeC00
Billie Eilish at Coachella. The singer is one of many who have recently paused gigs to maintain crowd safety. Photograph: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The show must go on – except when it shouldn’t. In 2022, scarcely a week goes by without a major artist stopping a gig for safety reasons, such as preventing crowd surges or alerting the medical team. In July, Adele stopped her Hyde Park show four times to help overheating fans, and Harry Styles repeatedly pressed pause during his tour earlier this year. Pharrell Williams, Slipknot, Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Killers have also had to act as crowd control. Safety experts explain why – and how it started with Oasis .

Climate check: how climate breakdown is supercharging toll of extreme weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EitJV_0h5qRZeC00
Angela Crawford leans against a fence as a wildfire called the McKinney fire burns a hillside above her home in Klamath national forest, California. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP

The devastating intensification of extreme weather is laid bare in a Guardian analysis that shows how people across the world are losing their lives and livelihoods owing to more deadly and more frequent heatwaves, floods, wildfires and droughts brought by the climate crisis. Most worryingly, all this is happening with a rise of just 1C in the planet’s average temperature. The role of global heating in supercharging extreme weather is happening at “astonishing speed”, scientists say.

Last Thing: condoms to secret documents – Nazi U-boat items to go on display for first time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pk50A_0h5qRZeC00
Items found include an air-testing kit, with glass tubes still containing pink liquid. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

There are two enigma machines, dozens of bottles of French wine and about 200 condoms – alongside toothpaste that’s still minty, and coffee which has retained its aroma, writes Robyn Vinter . A trove of extraordinarily well preserved Nazi artefacts , recovered from a sunken U-boat in the 1990s after nearly 50 years at the bottom of the ocean, are to go on public display for the first time in Liverpool, UK, as historians hope to gain insights into why this particular U-boat did not surrender at the end of the war, a mystery that has long puzzled historians.

Sign up

Sign up for the US morning briefing

First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every weekday. If you’re not already signed up, subscribe now .

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan

The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The fate of Alex Jones is a small battle won in the war against alternative facts

The trial of Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist, who for years propagated the lie that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, has produced some remarkable moments over the past week, not least when Jones was told that his own attorney had accidentally released two years’ worth of Jones’s text messages to his legal adversaries. For sheer schadenfreude, however, it’s hard to beat an exchange between Jones and judge Maya Guerra Gamble in which she reminded him that “you must tell the truth while you testify”.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
Reuters

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home, broke into his safe

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, possiblyconnected to a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Trump's removal of official presidential records to the Florida resort.
POTUS
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
China
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

The Observer view on Nancy Pelosi’s reckless and provocative visit to Taiwan

It would be interesting to know what Nancy Pelosi thinks she achieved by visiting Taiwan last week. She may say her hosts were buoyed by this very visible show of support from a high-ranking American politician – and this is true, up to a point. She may also claim that she stood up for Taiwanese and global democracy against the oppressive authoritarianism typified by China’s unelected Communist party rulers.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

394K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy