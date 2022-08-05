ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us about your highlights from the Edinburgh fringe festival

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
QUEENZ on Calton Hill at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2021.

The Edinburgh fringe festival has returned to a full programme of events for first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

After two years, the arts festival is back with more than 3,000 shows and acts from 58 countries for its 75th anniversary.

We would like to hear from readers about their favourite moments at the festival this year, including performances, new discoveries and personal highlights that stood out.

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

Slipped Disc

Edinburgh Festival opens to half-empty hall

… This was the opening concert of the Edinburgh Festival. Normally on a Saturday morning it would have been a very full hall, yet the Queens Hall was a little over half full. We were not short of warnings to Fergus Linehan, the festival director, that raising concert prices and stopping the discounts for most pensioners would adversely impact on attendance figures. It’s not just for the opening concert but the story is that there are very few sold-out concerts during the festival and even the operas have lots of seats available. Fergus has claimed that Edinburgh is cheaper than many European festivals, which is true but that’s because they are often very expensive. Edinburgh is in danger of becoming a similarly elite festival for the better off, in comparison with for instance the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden where you can get upper slips tickets for £10. This compares with £32 for the cheapest upper circle seat for ‘Russalka’ at Edinburgh. …
